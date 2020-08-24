Best X570 Motherboards: ATX, Micro ATX and Mini ITX Tested

The best X570 motherboard is of course going to bring the chipset’s primary new features, like PCIe 4.0 support (which doubles the bandwidth over previous-gen PCIe 3.0), more and faster USB ports, and a higher power draw than previous-generation X470 boards.

The latter means almost all the best x570 motherboards will have built-in fans to cool the chipset. Fear not, though. After some initial worries about fan noise on early boards, companies have tweaked their BIOS settings. At this point, you won’t likely notice the noise of these small fans over other components in your case.

Higher prices are the real sticking point with X570 boards, although Intel’s latest Z490 flagship boards are also pricier than their predecessors. If you don’t need lots of speedy lanes for multi-GPU setups or multiple high-end SSDs, you may want to consider one of the best B550 motherboards instead. And if you don’t plan on adding a super-speedy SSD or a high-end next-gen graphics card, in most cases you can certainly get by with an older X470 motherboard. But as AM4 CPUs have accumulated, we’ve seen more and more compatibility issues between CPU and motherboard generations. So be sure to check CPU compatibility closely with whatever board you’re considering before buying.



We noted in our AMD X570 vs. Intel Z390 Chipset battle last year that the sweet spot for memory performance on X570 is DDR 3600, so you’ll also want to pair one of these boards with some of the best RAM you can buy. And with PCIe 4 support, the best SSD for X570 is undoubtedly a PCIe 4.0 drive. But for gaming and many other common tasks, you won’t likely notice the speed differencebetween a faster drive and a good PCIe 3.0 NVMe model.



For more on the X570 chipset, see our X570 explainer from back when the chipset launched in 2019. And for more general tips about what to look for when buying a motherboard, check out our 2020 motherboard buying guide , as well as the eight motherboard features you probably don’t need .

ASRock X570 Aqua (Image credit: ASRock)

1. ASRock X570 Aqua Best X570 Motherboard (if Price Is No Object) Socket: AM4 | Chipset: AMD X570 | Form Factor: EATX | Voltage Regulator: 14 phases | PCIe x16: (3) v4.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4) | USB Ports: 10 Gbps: (2) Type-C (via Thunderbolt 3); 5Gbps: (6) Type A | Warranty: 3 years Excellent cooling of voltage regulator and PCH All aluminum-finished parts are actually aluminum Integrated Thunderbolt 3 with DisplayPort passthrough 10GbE plus Gigabit Ethernet plus Wi-Fi 6 Excellent Overclocking at moderate voltage levels Class-leading performance for overclocked memory Half of the SATA ports connect to PCIe 2.0 controllers All three PCIe x1 slots are 2.0 version All PCIe 2.0 devices share bandwidth on single-lane hub RGB software needs an update Not much RGB for Monoblock windows

We don't get a chance to review many "mainstream" boards that cost over $500, so the X570 Aqua stands by itself. This limited-edition (999 retail units) product includes everything from Intel's top Thunderbolt 3 controller to 10GbE and, of course, the included liquid-cooling monoblock for which it's named. Labeled EATX for being slightly larger than standard ATX, its 10.5" depth is still short enough to fit many enthusiast-oriented ATX gaming cases. Our only reservation is a price that's over $200 beyond its specs: Such is the price for exclusivity.

Read: ASRock X570 Aqua review

Asus X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi (Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi Best High-End X570 Motherboard Socket: AM4 | Chipset: AMD X570 | Form Factor: ATX | Voltage Regulator: 12+2 phases | PCIe x16: (3) v3.0 | USB Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps): 7x Type-A, 1x Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps): 4x Type-A | Warranty: 3 years Onboard power/reset buttons Q-code LED display All M.2 slots include a heatsink 12 USB ports on the rear IO Expensive Chipset fan sits directly under the GPU

Packed with 12 USB ports (eight of which are USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds), a 2.5G LAN port, eight SATA ports, and integrated Wi-Fi 6, he Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi is a good base for a high-end build.

Read: Asus X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi review

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra (Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra focuses on doing basic things very well, such as its twelve 40A core voltage MOSFETs and triple PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 storage slots. With nothing more than a 2.4Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 module to add to its basic Gigabit Ethernet, the paucity of premium add-in features helps Gigabyte to maintain a sub $300 price despite the cost of PCIe 4.0 compliance.

Read: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra review

ASRock X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax (Image credit: ASRock)

4. ASRock X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax Best Mid-Priced X570 Motherboard Alternative Socket: AM4 | Chipset: AMD X570 | Form Factor: ATX | Voltage Regulator: 10 phases | PCIe x16: (2) v4.0 (x16/x4) | USB Ports: 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (6) Type A | Warranty: 3 years Mid-sized voltage regulator on a value-priced board Good overall performance Excellent efficiency Fixed x16/x4 pathways on the two long PCIe slots One-piece M.2/PCH cover

Though it’s not ideal for some of the fancier graphics and storage options of the high-end market, the X570 Steel Legend offers Ryzen 3000 buyers great stability and efficiency at a reasonable price. The primary added features it delivers beyond what’s offered by the X570 chipset are the 2.4Gb/s Wi-Fi controller, some onboard lighting, and some extra RGB headers. The rest of this $200 board includes solid basics such as its 10x50A CPU voltage regulator. And if you don’t want to pay for the WiFi, ASRock offers an otherwise-identical X570 Steel Legend without that controller for $10 less.

The primary sacrifice compared to pricier boards is that the second x16-length slot has only four lanes, because the top x16 slot can’t share its lanes. Both viewpoints describe a basic design that eliminates a few pathway switches to save money: Anyone who didn’t need those pathways to be flexible will surely be fine with this. And keep in mind that these are PCIe 4.0 lanes, so even at x4, there’s still quite a bit of bandwidth available to that second slot.

The lesser sacrifice of this board’s design is that its two M.2 covers are built as a single unit that’s integrated with the PCH fan shroud. This means if you want to have a fan shroud, you won’t be able to install any M.2 SSD that has a heat spreader of its own. Uncovering a single M.2 slot while leaving the over covered is likewise not an option.



Read: ASRock X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax review

MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus (Image credit: MSI)

5. MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus Best Budget X570 ATX Motherboard Socket: AM4 | Chipset: AMD X570 | Form Factor: ATX | Voltage Regulator: 10 phases | PCIe x16: (2) v4.0 | USB Ports: 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A,(2) USB2.0 | Warranty: 3 years Adequate voltage regulator for Ryzen 3000 range Good overclocking on mid-budget Ryzen 7 3700X Some software and BIOS features didn't work for us

The MPG X570 Gaming Plus is unmistakably cheap, yet it's eight 46A core voltage regulators still provide enough CPU power to cover the full range of AMD's recent AM4 processors. Fixed PCIe pathways follow a simplified rout to eliminate the need for costly re-drivers, and the board has only one pathway switch that enables its second x1 slot by disabling the first. Its included software couldn't even monitor our hardware, and the firmware menu that's supposed to display connected devices disabled our keyboard and mouse, but buyers who are satisfied by mere adequacy should be pleased by its exceptionally low price.

Read: MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus review

Gigabyte X570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi (Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte X570-I Aorus Pro WiFi performed well at stock and when overclocking. Dual M.2 slots on the ITX form factor is its claim to fame, and it also includes two USB3 Gen 2 ports (one Type-C, the other Type-A) and four USB3 Gen1 ports on the rear IO. This tiny board offers users a great assortment of features and is a well-rounded solution for its small form factor, and comes at moderate price that undercuts the competition.

Read: Gigabyte X570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi review