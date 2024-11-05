Samsung's 990 Pro 2TB SSD drops to $149 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is not yet upon us, but that hasn't stopped the deals from already popping up ahead of time. Feel free to check out the best early Black Friday deals as well as today's deal on the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB. If you're looking for a fast Windows boot drive or ample storage for your games library then this SSD deal could be the one for you. The Samsung 990 Pro is no longer the fastest kid on the block, but if you don't have a motherboard or system that supports PCIe 5.0 then this is probably the fastest SSD you can get your hands on.

You can find today's SSD deal at Amazon where Samsung's 2TB 990 Pro SSD is on sale for just $149. Although a mark-down in price of $100 from the original $249 MSRP, the more realistic reduction is just $20. But hey, $20 saved is still a saving and money you can spend on something else.

We reviewed the Samsung 990 Pro SSD and praised it as one of the best SSDs on today’s market. It’s efficient, runs cool, and has top-notch performance to back it up. Originally one of our biggest concerns was the high MSRP price, but that concern disappears with this discount. After testing we awarded the Samsung 990 Pro an Editor's Choice award and placed it atop the list of the best SSDs.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: was $249 now $149 at Amazon US The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the fastest and most popular PCIe Gen 4 SSDs available for both PCs and PlayStation 5 gaming. Using a 2280 form factor and M.2 connection. The 990 Pro can hit read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s.

The Samsung 990 Pro drive is supported by a limited five-year manufacturer’s warranty that voids should the drive reach 1,200 TBW. The 990 Pro uses Samsung’s Pascal SSD controller and 176-layer V-NAND TLC memory.