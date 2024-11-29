Get a Copilot+ 2-in-1 at an all-time low price — Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 on sale for $999

Microsoft's 2024 Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop is on sale for its lowest price ever this Black Friday, at a record-low $999. For $999, you get the cheapest-ever Copilot+ 2-in-1 machine, with the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11th edition (or 2024 edition) offers a unique experience as a 2-in-1 laptop. The form factor provides a degree of customizability to your workflow; take notes typed or by hand with a stylus, draw or sketch on the go, or fire up some heavier programs thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite processor inside.

As someone who drove a Surface Go daily for productivity in my early college years, I can attest to the quality experience offered by Microsoft's 2-in-1 family of machines. DMing Dungeons and Dragons with a compact device, taking handwritten lecture notes, and having a digital sketchpad on the same device I typed essays and articles on was a game-changer for my workflow.

In addition to the Snapdragon X Elite, the machine comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The RAM in Surface Pros is soldered to the motherboard and non-upgradable, but the 256GB SSD is a replaceable M.2 2230 SD, which can be manually upgraded to 2TB or more. We'd recommend stepping up the storage from here to at least 512GB, if not 1TB, as 256GB is a bit of an un-fun experience. Check out our Black Friday SSD Deals landing page for help finding your compact SSD.

As a Copilot+ PC, the Surface Pro 2024 also comes with all of the Copilot+ AI features Microsoft loves to share. Obviously, the much-maligned (and thankfully optional) Recall feature is back, offering total surveillance over your browsing to help you find what you forget. Other, more helpful features like Live Translation Captions, AI image generation, and resolution upscaling also stand at the ready.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 2-in-1 (2024) is a steal for $999, representing $400 off on an exciting product. If your workflow wants versatility or a unique computing experience, look no further than this endearing tablet.