Black Friday Computer Hardware Deals Live: Latest Savings on CPUs, SSDs, Laptops, Monitors and More

Black Friday shopping season is here and, with it, comes a slew of deals on everything from 4K monitors to 4TB solid state drives. Unfortunately, as usual, there's more quantity than quality in all of the tech bargains at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and other retailers.

The virtual shelves are stuffed with stone cold turkeys. How'd you like a spongy membrane gaming keyboard for the same price as a snappy mechanical one? That's like grabbing a wing full of overcooked white meat. How about an RTX 4090 card (normally around $1,800) for $3,799? Sounds tasty, but it's bad for your wallet; we'd rather eat nothing but burnt skin.

To help you find Black Friday computer hardware deals that you can really sink your teeth into, we're scouring the Internet and calling out the real winners below. We'll be updating this deal live blog throughout the weekend to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.

Our Favorite Computer Hardware Deals

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $269 at Amazon (was $464)

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market, with read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,000 now $1,699 at Amazon Alienware's desktops are always popular among prebuilt gaming fans, and this model with an RTX 4070 Super and a Core i7 14700F is reasonably priced at $1,699. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for this price. We'd love to see a better cooler here, but for gaming it's not really a necessity.