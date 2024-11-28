Live
Black Friday Computer Hardware Deals Live: Latest Savings on CPUs, SSDs, Laptops, Monitors and More
We're surfacing the best discounts on components, systems, peripherals and accessories.
Black Friday shopping season is here and, with it, comes a slew of deals on everything from 4K monitors to 4TB solid state drives. Unfortunately, as usual, there's more quantity than quality in all of the tech bargains at Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and other retailers.
The virtual shelves are stuffed with stone cold turkeys. How'd you like a spongy membrane gaming keyboard for the same price as a snappy mechanical one? That's like grabbing a wing full of overcooked white meat. How about an RTX 4090 card (normally around $1,800) for $3,799? Sounds tasty, but it's bad for your wallet; we'd rather eat nothing but burnt skin.
To help you find Black Friday computer hardware deals that you can really sink your teeth into, we're scouring the Internet and calling out the real winners below. We'll be updating this deal live blog throughout the weekend to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.
Black Friday Computer Hardware Deals: Quick Links
- Samsung 990 Pro 4TB for $269 @Amazon
- WD Black SN850X 2TB for $123 @Amazon
- Dell S3222DGM Monitor (32-inch, 165 Hz) now $199 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 now $949 @ Amazon
- Newegg: up to 43% off SSDs
Our Favorite Computer Hardware Deals
Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $269 at Amazon (was $464)
The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market, with read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth.
Alienware's desktops are always popular among prebuilt gaming fans, and this model with an RTX 4070 Super and a Core i7 14700F is reasonably priced at $1,699. You also get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for this price. We'd love to see a better cooler here, but for gaming it's not really a necessity.
Alienware AW2524HF 500Hz Gaming Monitor: now $449 at Dell (was $599)
This super-high refresh rate monitor can display up to a 500Hz refresh rate in games that can support it, and of course, if you have a graphics card capable of pumping those numbers.
The Alienware AW2524HF has a 25-inch IPS panel with a 1920 × 1080 (FHD) pixel resolution. This monitor is marketed toward serious esports players who prefer the faster frames in games like Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, and Valorant.
Live Black Friday Computer Hardware Deal Updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
Save money (and perhaps your home) by updating your power strips during Black Friday
It's hard to get excited about surge protectors and power strips, but you should replace them every 3-5 years, because (among other things) the joule protection rating lessens over time. And if you're anything like I was until a few years ago, there's a good chance you're using a few surge protectors that are several years past their prime.
So if you want to make sure your flashy new gadgets, as well as your old ones, are protected from things like sudden power fluctuations and lighting strikes, Black Friday is a good time to update as power strips and surge protectors, like this two-pack from Anker that I've used for years, are often on sale.
This two-pack of surge protectors will give you a total of 24 power outlets and six USB power ports (with a max on the PD port of 20W). The strips are rated to up to 2100 joules of surge protection, and I've been using these protectors for a few years without issue.
Of course, there are reasons other than age and safety to replace an ancient surge protector. These models from Anker, apart from having 12 nicely spaced power plugs, also sport three USB charging ports. The center USB-C port maxes out at 20W, while the two USB-A ports are rated for 12W. That's not enough to keep your laptop happy, but it's plenty to quickly charge most smartphones.
If you don't have the budget or the need for two surge protectors, you can pick up one for $19.99, but I always like to have a spare around for my ever-expanding gadget and power needs. As someone who experienced a lightning strike on their home about 20 years ago that fried the TV and a new printer, I always recommend staying up to date on your surge protectors. My PC and other hardware that was plugged into heavy-duty Belkin surge protectors survived unscathed.