The Dell S3222DGM 32-inch gaming monitor is just $279 for Memorial Day weekend

Right now is a great time to get your hands on one of the best gaming monitors on the market. As part of a Memorial Day weekend sale, you can find the Dell S3222DGM for $279, one of its best prices to date. It's worth noting that we've seen this monitor get as low as $239 during Black Friday last year so this isn't the lowest price ever. However, it's still one of the best we've seen and it's especially remarkable given that it has a recommended price of $349. This offer is available at both Dell and Best Buy. Neither vendor has specified an expiration for the discount.

We reviewed the Dell S3222DGM back in 2022 and were very pleased with our experience, so pleased that it made its way to our overall top pick on our list of best gaming monitors. Its large size, dense resolution and great contrast helped it stand out against the competition. All of that considered, today's discount only sweetens the deal.

Dell S3222DGM Monitor (32-inch, 165 Hz): now $279 at Dell (was $349)



The Dell S32223DGM is huge, spanning 32 inches across with a refresh rate that can get as high as 165Hz. It has a dense resolution and is also both AMD FreeSync certified and G-Sync Compatible. As far as gaming monitors go, this is one you don't want to overlook.

If you've been waiting to upgrade your gaming display, this is a great opportunity to indulge in some high-quality specs. The Dell S3222DGM features a wide, 32-inch VA panel with a dense resolution of 2560 x 1440px. The response time can get extremely low, clocking in at .2 ms. It's also both Gy-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync certified.

(Image credit: Dell)

One of the most exciting specs to catch our attention was its impressive contrast ratio. When testing its limits, the Dell S3222DGM measured in at a whopping 3,718:1 which completely whooped the competition—including IPS displays which can barely reach 1000:1.

Visit the Dell S3222DGM monitor product page at Dell or Best Buy for more details and purchase options.