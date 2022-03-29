12th Gen Core i9-12900K Price Slashed to $569 — Its Lowest Price Ever: Real Deals

Today you can get your hands on an Intel Core i9-12900K for just $569. That's the cheapest we've seen Intel's flagship Alder Lake CPU. Not only that, the 12900K's brethren - the i7-12700K and i5-12600K are also reduced.

You can grab the Intel Core i7-12700K for $354 at Newegg with code SPECE30, and the Intel Core i5-12600K is $269 also from Newegg. So if you happen to be on the lookout for a new CPU for your build, then today is a great day to grab one of Intel's latest 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel Core i9-12900K: was $617, now $569 at Newegg with code MDLBQ2989

Alder Lake's Core i9 iteration is on sale! The i9-12900K has eight performance cores (P-cores) and eight efficiency cores (E-cores). It also boasts DDR5 compatibility, has a 30MB cache, and has a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz.

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $294, now $269 at Newegg

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use.

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $399, now $354 at Newegg with code SPECE30

The Core i7-12700K wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of eight P-cores and four E-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly match the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Wired Gaming Headset: was $99, now $64 at Target

The SteelSeries Arctis 5 wired gaming headset comes with a retractable ClearCast microphone that is "Discord-certified", comfortable AirWeave ear cushions that keep your ears cool and dry, RGB, and an inline USB ChatMix Dial for switching between game and party chat.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard: was $119, now $80 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a 60% keyboard featuring Razers clicky optical switches, PBT keycaps, and chroma RGB. This keyboard is the Mercury White edition.

