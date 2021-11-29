14-inch MacBook Pro With M1 Pro Drops $200 for Cyber Monday

Editors' note, Nov. 29, 10:26 a.m. ET: Well, that went fast. This deal appears to be over, but you may want to keep checking to see if the store starts the sale up again later today.



Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are the company's latest advancements, with enough power for creatives on the go. They're the beating hearts of Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The entry-level 14-inch laptop is on sale for $1,799 at B&H Photo, marking $200 in savings.

This model has plenty of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe 3 for charging, HDMI to connect to a monitor and an SDXC card reader. In addition, the notch at the top of the display makes room for a 1080p webcam.

MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro): was $1,999, now $1,799 at B&H Photo MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro): was $1,999, now $1,799 at B&H Photo

The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an 8-core M1 Pro, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is $200 off. You still get the same design with plenty of ports and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and, of course, the notch.

The 14-inch M1 Pro also has a ProMotion display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, though you can lock a different refresh rate if you're editing footage.

The M1 Pro features a 5-nanometer process with up to 33.7 billion transistors. It offers up to 200 GBps of memory bandwidth. The CPU and the GPU in this version are a bit cut down, with an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, which are slightly less potent than the next step up (M1 Pro goes up to 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU). This chip also has a 16-core neural engine.

This laptop comes loaded with macOS Monterey, with updates to Safari, portrait mode for FaceTime, more powerful focus modes and more.



