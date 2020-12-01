Westinghouse Ultrawide Curved Display Down to $329

Cyber Monday might be over, but there are still plenty of deals available on hardware like the best monitors as we head into the holiday season. Take this ultrawide, 34-inch curved gaming monitor from Westinghouse. It usually goes for around $449 but is available today for just $329 at Newegg.

This monitor spans 34-inches across, has a 21:9 resolution and uses a curved VA panel. The resolution tops out at 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate capable of hitting 100Hz. It also accepts multiple inputs, with 2 HDMI connections and 2 DisplayPort connections. It supports AMD FreeSync technology to reduce screen tearing, and can be mounted to an arm or wall using a VESA mount.

What really makes this monitor is the ultrawide resolution and the somewhat higher than average frame rate. You're not going to get 4K on it, nor are you going to hit above 100 fps, but at this price, the Westinghouse is a suitable entry point into the ultrawide world that can show off just a little bit of everything it has to offer.

This is part of our effort to share the best deals on tech we can find with our readers. It isn't always easy to tell a deal from a dud, so we double-check our work and only bring you the cream of the crop. You can also explore our list of best deals on monitors for more offers on various displays.

