Deal: Gorgeous 38-Inch High-Res Dell IPS Monitor Now Just $799

This here is the Dell U3818DW, a 38-inch curved monitor with 3,840 by 1,600 pixels. Could this be the current sweet spot for all-round productivity? It's yours for just $799, or around $500 off the RRP, thanks to a deal at B&H.

Dell U3818DW 38-inch IPS monitor: Now $799, was $1,299

This is the cheapest we've seen this class of 38-inch IPS panel. With 3,840 x 1,600 pixels, it's a productivity powerhouse and great for watching movies. With USB-C connectivity, including charging, it's ideal for use with laptops, too. View Deal

The Dell U3818DW sports an IPS panel, very likely the same LG-made item as several other similar monitors, including LG's own 38UC99. This Dell also offers a similar feature set, which includes some really nice extras such as USB-C connectivity with charging, allowing you to drive this monitor, connect peripherals and charge your laptop with a single cable.

Of course, the main attraction is the generous 3,840 by 1,600 native res. Combined with the wide 21:9 aspect, it makes for a mean multi-tasking machine. Lining up multiple application windows side-by-side is this monitor's main party trick. If that's part of your usual workflow or you just like having multiple browser windows on the go, you'll love this widescreen wonder.

As for content creation, Dell claims 99 per cent coverage of the sRGB space and 78.1 per cent of DCI-P3. So, it's a decent but not cinema-grade monitor in terms of accuracy. As a gaming panel, the 60Hz refresh limitation will be a barrier for some, as will be the overall GPU load associated with driving all those pixels. But the sheer scale and detail on offer still makes for a stunning experience for some gaming on the side.

As with all premium Dell monitors, the styling is low key but slick and the high quality stand offers height, swivel and tilt adjustment. It's a very nice monitor. Still, if it's not quite your bag, check out the rest of our top monitor deals. There's something for everyone.