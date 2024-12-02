Cooler Master's 4K 160 Hz monitor is 75% off — 27-inch mini LED panel hits all-time low $200 for Cyber Monday

For those who are hunting for a great monitor deal, it is hard to ignore the discount on the Cooler Master Tempest GP27U monitor, which now you can buy for US$199. This exact model originally cost $799.99. Given the functions and features this monitor has, many who are on the lookout for a 4K monitor - either for single or multi-display setups - will love this deal. And if you want an expert, unbiased, third-party opinion on this monitor - we reviewed it last year.

The Cooler Master Tempest GP27U is a mini LED monitor providing a 4K resolution monitor with a 160 Hz refresh rate, plus Adaptive Sync (48 to 144 Hz). At the time of review, this monitor was selling for $800 and we thought that whatever few flaws it had could be excused. At a sub-$200 price, it is going to be difficult to ignore.

The GP27U has a Quantum Dot film for high color gamut and 1,200 nits brightness when we tested it. It supports both AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync. The monitor has a KVM switch function and a USB-C which allows video input and a 3.5mm audio jack. Aesthetically, the monitor has a thin flush bezel with an 8mm frame at the top on the side.

You get two HDM 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort, and multiple USB ports - one USB Type-C, one USB Type-B for the KVM function, and two USB 3.2 Type-A. Should you wish to have it mounted on a stand, it supports VESA 100 X 100mm brackets. But its stand allows a wide range of movements between tilt, swivel, height, and pivot on a solid stand with excellent build quality.

Woot! is offering the GP27U at a jaw-dropping price of a cent under $200, when retailers like Amazon are currently selling it for $100 more than this deal. It is likely these will sell quickly with this attractive pricing on both sites - but a further $100 savings over the Amazon listing is incredible for something that would otherwise get you a 27-inch 1440p monitor of lesser caliber.

