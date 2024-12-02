WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD hits its lowest-ever price point for Cyber Monday — Just $146

Users looking to maximize the value of their HDD storage, especially for NAS usage, may be interested to hear that the WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD is now available for just $146 from Adorama— an awesome discount from its original MSRP of $279.

At this price, you're paying roughly 1.6 cents per Gigabyte before shipping, which is pretty good— particularly if you're looking to utilize the WD Red's NAS-centric features, which include far lower power consumption and operating temperatures for safe, continuous operation.

WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD: was $279, now $146 at Adorama

Western Digital's WD Red Plus 10TB NAS HDD is a NAS-optimized hard drive with superb cost-per-gigabyte. For server and other NAS operators looking to upgrade their capacity on Cyber Monday, WD Red Plus 10TB should be a compelling option.

WD Red Plus NAS HDDs are optimized for low power consumption and low operating temperature to ensure safe, 24/7 operation. This WD Red Plus 10TB also comes with a 3-year limited warranty, which should help protect against any undue drive failures.

Some of the WD Red Plus 10TB's most important failure prevention features include built-in RAID error recovery control (further enhancing RAID support over standard HDDs), as well as noise and vibration protection enhanced by Rotation Vibration sensors that "anticipate and proactively counteract disturbances caused by increased vibration often found in multi-bay NAS systems".

The drive is rated to operate at speeds of up to 216 MB/s with its 7200RPM, achieving a workload of up to 180TB/year, with an estimated 1 million hours (~114 years) mean time between drive failures— which should mean the drive has a long life ahead of it, though, of course, WD only guarantees three years in its warranty policy.

Last year, we reviewed a sibling drive to this model— the WD Red Plus 12 TB instead of the 10TB model. In that review, we praised its core features and matching 256 MB cache. Among NAS HDDs, these WD Red Plus drives are admittedly entry-level, but the price for capacity speaks for itself.

