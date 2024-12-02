Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals focus on mid-range: RTX 4070 series, Radeon 7800 XT and Intel Arc

The GPU market currently sits on the precipice of the next generation GPU launches from all three Vendors. That should make for a lot of deals on the best graphics cards to clear out old inventory, but so far it hasn't really been happening outside of a few scattered options.



Intel will be first out of the gate with its Battlemage GPUs — or at least the Arc B580, which should arrive by the middle of this month. Nvidia is expected to announce its Blackwell RTX 50-series GPUs at CES in early January, with launches of the RTX 5090 and 5080 (and possibly 5070 Ti) coming later in the month. And AMD has RDNA 4 and the RX 8000-series also coming in January.



But while we await the latest and greatest new graphics cards, here are the top GPU deals still going on for Cyber Monday. We'll start with the high-end cards and work our way down for this list.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB Ventus 3X: now $739 (was $799)

Nvidia's top two GPUs are basically sold out and overpriced, leaving the third-string RTX 4070 Ti Super as the most reasonable high-end GPU. This MSI card comes with a modest factory OC and triple fans, with 16GB of VRAM.

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 12GB Twin Edge OC: now $499 (was $509, $539 in October)

The RTX 4070 represents the true starting point for Nvidia's 40-series parts in our view, as the 4060 Ti and 4060 failed to impress. It sports 12GB of VRAM, what we now consider a minimum for a modern mainstream or high-end GPU. Performance trades blows with the RX 7800 XT — faster in ray tracing, slower in rasterization.

ASRock Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB Challenger OC: now $449 (was $469, $479 in October)

AMD's high-end 7900-series GPUs have gone up in price since Black Friday, leaving the RX 7800 XT as the best overall value. The 7800 XT trades blows with the above RTX 4070, with generally faster performance in the far more common rasterization games.

ASRock Arc A770 16GB OC: now $229 at Newegg (was $279)

The Arc A770 16GB is Intel's fastest current GPU, now priced to move with a $50 discount for Black Friday. You get lots of VRAM, with better performance and features than the competing AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

Beyond the above GPUs — with the selected cards being the least expensive options right now — most other cards now cost more than what we've seen recently. You can see all of the best GPU deals in our regularly updated pricing matrix, where we also show the best-ever prices that we've recorded. Notably, only the 4070 Ti Super and Arc A770 match the lowest prices we've seen.



You could still pick up something else, like an RX 7900 XT for $669, but that's $40 more than last week, and the RX 7700 XT at $389 is $30 more than last week's best price. The same goes for many other graphics cards. Why aren't there more deals? Part of the issue likely stems from delays in launching the new GPUs.



At the start of 2024, it felt like Nvidia Blackwell arriving by around October was basically locked in. Then delays and packaging issues on the data center parts pushed those back to January. And with the money Nvidia has been making on AI and data center solutions, prioritizing production of the B100/B200 parts over the consumer GB202 and GB203 that will go into the RTX 5090 and 5080, respectively, makes the most financial sense. That in turn has led to a shortage of the 4080 and 4090 GPUs, which should have been replaced with newer models by now.



Intel will apparently launch new GPUs in 2024, but curiously appears to be taking a bottom up launch approach for Battlemage — or at least it's starting with the Arc B580 according to all the leaks and rumors. That's the successor to the Arc A580 based on the name, a GPU that arrived late last year as a final option for the Alchemist architecture. Going after market share with a budget option does make sense on one level, but it means Intel will mostly compete with AMD for mindshare among budget gamers. Current rumors suggest the B580 could outperform Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti, but that's not exactly one of our favorite GPUs of the past two years.



AMD for its part has also been doing much better on the data center side of things lately — not as good as Nvidia, but it still saw major growth in the sector for both EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Perhaps it feels less pressure to rush the launch of RDNA 4, or maybe it's been focused on getting new CPUs ready first. Like Intel, AMD isn't going after the top spot for performance, targeting mainstream and budget gamers. Does that mean we won't see an RX 8900 XTX or similar to replace the prior generation 7900 XTX? It's not entirely clear, but AMD has in the past done new architectures without chasing the high-end segment — RDNA (the first iteration with RX 5700 XT) and Polaris both topped out at $350 or less.



So, as we've said previously, if you're not looking to put together a new gaming PC right now, it's probably a good idea to wait and see what the next-gen parts have to offer, in price, performance, and features. But if you're after a shiny new GPU — either for yourself or someone else as a gift — the best deals right now are for AMD's mainstream parts, Intel's previous generation, or the RTX 4070 if you're set on going with Nvidia. Everything else basically costs about the same as it did in October and September.