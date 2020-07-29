500GB WD_Black SSD Hits Historic Low Price

SSD prices have been steadily dropping the past few months, and the latest SSD sale extends the savings to the WD_Black SN750, one of Western Digital’s best SSDs . All sizes for the M.2 PCIe 3.0 drive are currently on sale at Best Buy and Newegg for $69.99. That’s $60.00 off its usual $129.99 price tag.



The WD_Black SN750 is a PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280 SSD that’s been facing a steady record of price drops since March of last year. However, $69.99 is the lowest it has ever been according to CamelCamelCamel . For that price, you’ll get a 2600 MB/s write speed and a 3430 MB/S write speed, though you’ll have to look at a different listing (which is also on sale) to add on a heatsink to your purchase. It also has included software with a special gaming mode that disables the drives low power modes to reduce latency. Comparing it to other WD internal SSDs, it’s also the fastest consumer grade option the company offers.

