Graduate to 1440p Gaming at 144Hz for Only $305

When choosing from the best gaming monitors , most people have to compromise between high resolution, like 4K , a high framerate and an affordable price. But if you’re willing to accept resolutions beneath 4K, you can find some great displays. Sure, the Acer Nitro VG271U Pbmiipx may only do 1440p at 144Hz, but with HDR thrown in, that’s plenty for a lot of people’s needs. And with the monitor on sale for just $304.99 (down from $349.99), it’s also a good way to get a lot of functionality without breaking the bank.



The Acer Nitro VG271U Pbmiipx is a 27-incher VESA-certified for DisplayHDR400. It uses an IPS panel and supports AMD FreeSync. Built-in speakers mean less desk clutter, and both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 connections mean plenty of options for hooking up input sources to your new display. You can also hook it up to a VESA 100 x 100mm mount, if you don’t want to use the included -5 degree to 20 degree tilting stand.

Acer Nitro VG271U: was $349.99, now $304.99 on Amazon

