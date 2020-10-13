Top-Rated XPG SX8200 Pro SSD (1TB) Hits Lowest-Ever Price of $107

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro has occupied the top slot on our best SSDs page for more than a year, because of its great combination of performance, endurance and affordability. As part of Prime Day, Amazon now has the 1TB capacity of this M.2 NVMe drive for an all-time low price of $107.

In our tests, the 1TB capacity of the SX8200 returned sequential read and write rates of 3,531 and 3,160 MBps respectively. It also used less power than any other SSD in its class.

We've never seen the Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB selling for less than $120 so this is clearly one of the best Prime Day SSD deals and best Prime Day tech deals overall..

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro (1TB): was $134 now $107 @Amazon

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro comes with a five year warranty and is rated for 640 TBW, which will probably take you a lot longer than five years to write. A great choice for laptop upgrades, the XPG SX8200 Pro is incredibly power efficient, delivering 189 MBps per watt.

To use the XPG SX8200 Pro, you'll need a PC that has an M.2 slot that supports PCIe NVMe drives. Most recent desktop PCs and motherboards have this slot and many premium laptops use it also. If you're not sure whether your PC can support NVMe drives, check out our guide on how to buy an SSD for information on how to find out.