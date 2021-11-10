Best Alienware m15 Black Friday Deals 2021

Some of Alienware's most popular gaming laptops are in its m15 lineup. The laptops are reasonably thin, have lots of configuration options and often have very powerful top-end configs. It's one to keep an eye on for deals this Black Friday.

The two most recent versions of the m15 are the m15 R6, with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, and the m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, which uses the latest processors from AMD.

We found that the m15 R5 had excellent gaming and productivity performance, and we also liked its design, which it shares with the R6.



There are some differences. The R6 comes in both black and white while the R5 only comes in black. And the Ryzen Edition goes up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, while the Intel-based R6 can be paired with an RTX 3080.

Either way, you get a 15.6-inch display, with options for either 1080p at 165 Hz or 1440p at 240 Hz with Nvidia G-Sync





Best Alienware m15 R6 / R5 Deals

Alienware m15 R6 was $1,379.99 now $1,175.99 at Dell Alienware m15 R6 was $1,379.99 now $1,175.99 at Dell

This model comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, as well as a 1080p screen.

Older Alienware m15 Models

A lot of the Alienware m15 configurations we see on sale are a tiny bit older, using last year's 10th Gen Intel Core processors. These are still good laptops if you find them at the right price.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,159.99, now $1,763.99 at Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,159.99, now $1,763.99 at Dell

This Alienware m15 R4 uses a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM and a 144Hz, 1920 x 1080 display.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,809.99, now $2,253.99 at Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,809.99, now $2,253.99 at Dell

This stacked Alienware m15 R4 uses an Intel Core i7-10870H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, two 512GB SSDs in RAID0, 32GB of RAM and a 1080p, 144 Hz display with Nvidia G-Sync.

And if you're looking for other options, keep an eye on our real-time deal checker: