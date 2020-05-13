Alienware’s Area 51-m R2, Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop and Other Laptops Get Upgrades

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware has retooled its entire lineup, including the Alienware Area-51m gaming laptop with desktop-class components, the m15 and m17 gaming laptops, as well as its Aurora gaming desktop. The new computers are powered by 10th Gen Intel CPUs, and all have options for both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards.



Alienware Area-51m R2 Alienware m15 R3 Alienware m17 R3 Alienware Aurora R11 CPU Up to Intel Core i9-10900K Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK Up to Intel Core i9-10900KF Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Up to AMD Radeon VII or liquid-cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super or dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti RAM Up to 64GB DDR4 at 2,933 MHz or 32GB DDR4 XMP at 3,200 MHz Up to 32GB DDR4 2,666 MHz Up to 32GB DDR4 2,666 MHz Up to 64GB dual-channel HyperX Fury DDR4 XMP 3,200 MHz Storage Up to 2TB RAID0 + 2TB PCIe NVME SSDs Up to 4TB RAID0 + 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD Up to 4TB RAID0 + 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD Up to 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD + 2TB 7200-RPM SATA HDD Display 17.3-inches FHD up to 300 Hz or 4K 60 Hz, Tobii eye tracking 15.6 inches, up to 4K OLED with Tobii eye tracking or FHD 300 Hz 17.3 inches, up to 4K OLED with Tobii eye tracking or up to FHD 300 Hz N/A Battery 90 WHr 56 WHr or 86 WHr 56 WHr or 86 WHr N/A Ports Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, SD card reader, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1/8” audio out, headset jack, lock slot, micro SD card reader Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, HDMI 2.0b, Ethernet, Mini DisplayPort, 1/8” audio out, microSD card reader, lock slot Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, HDMI 2.0b, Ethernet, Mini DisplayPort, ⅛” audio out, microSD card reader, lock slot Front: 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB Type-C 3.2 2 Gen 2, headphone, microphone; Back: 6x USB 2.0 Type-A, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, SPDIF, audio ports Wireless Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i 802.11AX, Bluetooth 5.0 Killer Wi-Fi6 AX1650i 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 Killer Wi-Fi6 AX1650i 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 Up to Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i (2x2) 802.11ax Wireless, Bluetooth 5.1 Starting Price $3,049.99 $1,499.99 $1,549.99

$1,129.99

Release Date June 9, 2020 May 21, 2020 May 21, 2020

May 13, 2020

Alienware Area 51-m R2

(Image credit: Alienware)

The Alienware Area 51-m R2 looks almost identical to its predecessor, though the laptop will now have a coat of clear paint over its black or white chassis. Looking to be one of the best gaming laptops , the machine is upgrading to 10th Gen Intel desktop CPUs , along with GPUs ranging from an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700M, all the way up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

The Area 51-m is also getting improved cooling with 70mm CPU and GPU fans and 5 copper heat pipes. Alienware will have up to 12-phase GPU voltage regulation this time around (topping out on the RTX 2080 Super), and higher-end configurations will add a vapor chamber.

(Image credit: Alienware)

The 17.3-inch display on the new Area-51m will come in either 1080p flavor with a refresh rate of up to 300 Hz or a new 4K OLED option.

Alienware Aurora R11

(Image credit: Alienware)

The new Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop is available now starting at $1,129.99, and will have cheaper configurations starting May 28. The Alienware Aurora R11 uses Intel’s new Comet Lake-S processors, up to an Intel Core i9-10900KF, on a Micro-ATX motherboard with an Intel Z490 chipset . That’s all combined with HyperX Fury-brand RAM at either 2,933 MHz or 3,200 MHz. The Aurora R11 is available with multiple storage options too.



On the graphics side, you can choose from AMD, going up to a AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or AMD Radeon VII , or Nvidia, up to a liquid-cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super or even two Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPUs. Depending on the configuration, the power supply will range from 550 to 1000 watts.

Alienware m15 R3 and m17 R3

(Image credit: Alienware)

The m15 and m17 R3 will start at $1,499.99 and $1,549.99, respectively, using Intel’s latest 10th Gen H-series processors. The 15-inch laptop will start with either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5500M and go up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q . The 17-incher goes up to a full-size RTX 2080 Super.