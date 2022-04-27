Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop Reduced to $1,329: Real Deals

Alienware's m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,329 directly from Dell. This configuration of the m15 features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, which is a fantastic combination for playing the latest games or content creation.

Next up is 2TB of superfast storage with the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD that's on sale for $269 from Amazon. Also available with a massive 38% savings is the EVGA 360mm All-in-one RGB LED CPU Cooler for $99 from Amazon. With a 360mm radiator, this cooler should be more than capable of keeping the most powerful hardware cool.

Check below for more deals on CPUs and pre-built desktop PCs.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099, now $1,329 at Dell

This configuration of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 features a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an RTX 3070 8GB GPU, 16GB of DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM, and a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, finishing off with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 2TB SSD: was $379, now $269 at Amazon

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

EVGA 360mm All-in-one RGB LED CPU Cooler: was $159, now $99 at Amazon

This AIO cooler has a 360mm radiator and three PWM fans. The LED cooler can be synced to other EVGA RGB components for a smorgasbord of colour schemes.

Intel Core i5-12600KF CPU: was $294, now $266 at Walmart

The Core i5-12600KF from Intel has 10 cores and 16 threads and a clock speed of 3.7 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of six performance cores and four efficiency cores for greater efficiency when performing different types of computing tasks.

iBuyPower Pre-Built (12th Gen, RTX 3070 Ti): was $2,499, now $1,649 at iBuyPower

This pre-built PC from iBuyPower features Windows 11 Home Edition, an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, along with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GPU. Also included are 16GB DDR4 (3600) RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

