Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop Reduced to $1,329: Real Deals

By published

Saving on an Alienware gaming laptop

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Alienware's m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,329 directly from Dell. This configuration of the m15 features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, which is a fantastic combination for playing the latest games or content creation. 

Next up is 2TB of superfast storage with the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD that's on sale for $269 from Amazon. Also available with a massive 38% savings is the EVGA 360mm All-in-one RGB LED CPU Cooler for $99 from Amazon. With a 360mm radiator, this cooler should be more than capable of keeping the most powerful hardware cool. 

Check below for more deals on CPUs and pre-built desktop PCs.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099, now $1,329 at Dell

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099, now $1,329 at Dell
This configuration of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 features a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an RTX 3070 8GB GPU, 16GB of DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM, and a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, finishing off with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. 

View Deal
Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 2TB SSD:  was $379, now $269 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 2TB SSD: was $379, now $269 at Amazon
Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

View Deal
EVGA 360mm All-in-one RGB LED CPU Cooler: was $159, now $99 at Amazon

EVGA 360mm All-in-one RGB LED CPU Cooler: was $159, now $99 at Amazon
This AIO cooler has a 360mm radiator and three PWM fans. The LED cooler can be synced to other EVGA RGB components for a smorgasbord of colour schemes. 

View Deal
Intel Core i5-12600KF CPU:  was $294, now $266 at Walmart

Intel Core i5-12600KF CPU: was $294, now $266 at Walmart
The Core i5-12600KF from Intel has 10 cores and 16 threads and a clock speed of 3.7 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of six performance cores and four efficiency cores for greater efficiency when performing different types of computing tasks. 

View Deal
iBuyPower Pre-Built (12th Gen, RTX 3070 Ti): was $2,499, now $1,649 at iBuyPower

iBuyPower Pre-Built (12th Gen, RTX 3070 Ti): was $2,499, now $1,649 at iBuyPower
This pre-built PC from iBuyPower features Windows 11 Home Edition, an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, along with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GPU. Also included are 16GB DDR4 (3600) RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 36 deals
Filters
Arrow
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5
Our Review
1
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition...
Dell
$1,349.99
View Deal
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Heatsink
(2TB Black)
Our Review
2
Samsung Electronics 980 PRO...
Amazon
$399.99
View Deal
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Heatsink
Our Review
3
Samsung - 980 PRO Heatsink...
Best Buy
$449.99
View Deal
Intel Core i5-12600k
Our Review
4
Intel Core I5-12600K LGA1700...
Walmart
$329
View Deal
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Heatsink
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
5
SAMSUNG 980 PRO Heatsink M.2...
Newegg
View Deal
Intel Core i5-12600k
Our Review
6
Intel Core i5-12600K 3.7GHz...
Adorama
View Deal
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Heatsink
Our Review
7
980 PRO w/ Heatsink...
Samsung
$399.99
View Deal
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB Heatsink
Our Review
8
Samsung 2TB 980 PRO PCIe 4.0...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5
(15.6-inch AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
9
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition...
Dell
View Deal
EVGA CLC 280
(Black LED)
Our Review
10
EVGA CLC 280mm All-In-One RGB...
Amazon
$139.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal