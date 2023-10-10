Grab an Alienware m16 Laptop with RTX 4070 for $1,399

There's something about an Alienware laptop. While Dell's premium line of gaming systems doesn't produce the cheapest systems on the block, it has dedicated fans who love their excellent build quality, strong performance and UFO aesthetic.

Usually, you'd pay a premium for an Alienware-branded laptop, but today, we're seeing some incredible deals on the m16. For Prime Day, Best Buy has an Alienware m16 with an RTX 4070 GPU, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 2K display for just $1,399. You'd typically pay closer to $2,000 for this model or $1,499+ for any laptop with RTX 4070 graphics.

Alienware m16 Laptop with RTX 4070 / 16GB / 1TB: now $1399 at Best Buy (was $1999)

This 16-inch Alienware laptop comes fully loaded with an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Even better, it sports a 2560 x 1600 display with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

We haven't tested the Alienware m16, but when we reviewed its sibling, the Alienware m18, earlier this year. We were impressed with the laptop's Legend 3.0 design standard, shared by the m16. The laptop also has several customizable AlienFX RGB lighting zones.

The Alienware m16 isn't light or thin; it tips the scales at 7.2 pounds and measures 14.5 x 11.4 x 1 inches. However, having an RTX 4070 aboard means you can play games at the screen's 2K resolution with ray tracing enabled and still achieve playable frame rates.

