Alienware m17 Gets Big Drop on Dell ($1,499)

by
3 Comments


Alienware is selling its m17 Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7-9750H and Nvidia RTX 2070 for $1,499.99. It's a rare deal on a gaming laptop with an RTX GPU and current gen CPU. Act fast: it's over 50% claimed.

This configuration also has a 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD and 1TB HDD, 16GB of RAM and an FHD display.

A laptop with these specs can often go for well over $2,000, and Dell is suggesting it's about $850 off, though Dell often has its laptops on (smaller) sales.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best PC hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on SSDsCPUsGPUs, gaming laptops and Raspberry Pi stuff.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
3 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Dantte
    This is not a deal!

    The "HDD" is a standard disk, not SSD, and if you choose to go for a single SSD, they will only let you use a 1TB and will charge you an ADDITIONAL $300 for a part that is only $150. Also comes with Windows Home and Pro would be again an ADDITIONAL $60 which puts this at $2000 which is a standard price for a build like this.


    So NO, this is not a deal, they have selectively modified the equipment to make it appear its a deal.
  • gggplaya
    It's a good price, I would buy it it if the screen were more than 60hz. But it's not, so no go for me.

    Since the HDD is not the main drive(it also has a 256gb M.2 SSD for main drive). You can easily swap the secondary HDD for a SSD at a minimal cost, for like $120 on your own. It'll take less than 5 minutes. Don't even have to clone the original since it's a secondary drive which is typically blank. Just plop it in, and format from windows which is booted on the 256GB M.2 drive.
  • aquielisunari
    No thanks. That's good but Alienware is usually overpriced and I'm not a fan of Dell(Alien's Daddy). I wouldn't go as far as Dantee because the M17 has what newer gamers want, fast OS drive(M.2), quick navigation, 1TB platter based drive for storage and other games and 16GB RAM. The 256GBM.2 is not big enough for your enthusiast gamer who may want that to be a 1TB SSD so that they can shorten game load times and they can have a central library.

    When is a sale in fact a threat to the consumers? Buy this now because we are raising the price soon. $850 off??? HA! Just blatantly lie to those who know and sucker those who don't.
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. The 1TB XPG Gammix S11 SSD is Now Just $111
  2. Dell Sale Takes Up to $330 Off XPS 13 Laptops
  3. Get Big-Screen 4K on the Cheap With This $320 32-Inch ViewSonic FreeSync Monitor Deal
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.