Alienware m17 Gets Big Drop on Dell ($1,499)



Alienware is selling its m17 Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7-9750H and Nvidia RTX 2070 for $1,499.99. It's a rare deal on a gaming laptop with an RTX GPU and current gen CPU. Act fast: it's over 50% claimed.





A laptop with these specs can often go for well over $2,000, and Dell is suggesting it's about $850 off, though Dell often has its laptops on (smaller) sales.

This configuration also has a 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD and 1TB HDD, 16GB of RAM and an FHD display.