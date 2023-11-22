Alienware's huge 38-inch AW3821DW ultrawide gaming monitor hits an all-time low of $699 for Black Friday

When we reviewed Alienware's AW3821DW in 2021, we called it "the best value in 38-inch ultrawide gaming monitors." That was back when it was selling for ever $1,400 and now it's down to half that price, at just $699 on Amazon for Black Friday . That's $100 less than Dell's current price for the monitor, making this quite an enticing option if you're looking to grab a big screen and have a mid-sized budget.

Alienware AW3821DW: was $949, now $699 at Amazon

Get $100 off the previous low price on this 38-inch ultrawide monitor from Alienware, featuring a 144 Hz IPS panel and DisplayHDR 600.

The AW3821DW is a (2300R) curved ultrawide IPS screen with 3840 x 2160 (WQHD) resolution. In our testing, we liked its bright, saturated image and accurate color, which helped to deliver a pleasing gaming experience. The usual excellent Alienware design and build quality are here as well. And Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate is on board for smooth, tear-free gaming.

All that said, the monitor sports edge-lit backlighting, so don't expect the best contrast or squint-inducing brightness. The display can hit 600 nits of peak brightness in HDR mode, but for brighter whites and deeper blacks, you'll have to pay more for a Mini LED display, or go OLED for the true inky black experience.



But if you like ultrawide screens and are after something big and fairly affordable, this deal on Alienware's AW3821DW will be tough to beat. It's been selling for between $900 and $1000 at Dell until last month, so seeing it fall to $699 on Amazon means you're getting serious savings on this big gaming screen.