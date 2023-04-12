All the RTX 4070 Graphics Cards On Sale Tomorrow

Despite custom versions of the GeForce RTX 4070 arriving tomorrow (along with reviews of these custom designs), Nvidia's partners have issued listings of their custom RTX 4070 cards for us to check out today. We've rounded up most of the custom RTX 4070 cards you'll see tomorrow from MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, Palit, PNY, Zotac, and Colorful.

The biggest highlight of these new RTX 4070 series cards is their small form factor. Many AIB partners are now offering compact dual-slot, dual-fan RTX 4070 graphics cards in their lineup to increase compatibility with normal-sized computer cases. The RTX 40 series has lacked this entirely up until now, with the RTX 4070 Ti and beyond stuck on colossal triple-slot cooling solutions. That said, enthusiasts will be glad to know that most (if not all) flagship custom designs still offer a beefy triple fan cooling solution for overclocking the RTX 4070 to its limits.

Another noteworthy attribute of the RTX 4070 is that AIB partners now have access to the older 8-pin connector (in addition to the new 16-pin power connector) — thanks, in part, to the GPU's low 200W power target. As a result, we're seeing RTX 4070s rocking the 8-pin or 16-pin power connector, depending on the manufacturer's choice, and many are favoring the traditional 8-pin connector fo its popularity. In fact, many require just a single 8-pin connector (rather than two) — like what we used to see on older sub-200W Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs.

For a full rundown on the RTX 4070's performance, and specifications, check out our in-depth review. And again, the RTX 4070 goes on sale tomorrow, April 13.

MSI

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X 12G

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X 12G OC

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 3X 12G

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 3X 12G OC

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming Trio 12G

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming Trio 12G OC

ASUS

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Dual (opens in new tab)

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Dual OC (opens in new tab)

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Dual White Edition (opens in new tab)

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Dual White OC Edition (opens in new tab)

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 TUF Gaming (opens in new tab)

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 TUF Gaming OC (opens in new tab)

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Eagle OC 12G

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Aero OC 12G

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Windforce OC 12G

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC 12G

Aorus GeForce RTX 4070 Master 12G

Zotac

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Trinity

Palit

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 Dual

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 Dual OC

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 JetStream

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 GamingPro

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 GamingPro OC

Colorful

Colorful GeForce RTX 4070 NB EX-V

Colorful IGame GeForce RTX 4070 Vulcan OC-V

Colorful IGame GeForce RTX 4070 Advanced OC-V

Colorful IGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra W OC V2-V

Colorful IGame GeForce RTX 4070 Neptune OC-V (liquid cooled)

PNY

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB Vetro Dual Fan

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB XLR8 Gaming Vetro Epic-X

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB XLR8 Gaming Vetro Epic-X OC