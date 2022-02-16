Amazing Budget CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Now at Its Lowest Price Ever - Real Deals

If you're looking to build a budget PC right now, then today is a great day to start. You can grab a Ryzen 5 5600X for just $260 at Best Buy — its lowest ever price. This AMD mid-tier processor is compatible with AM4 socket motherboards and comes with a bundled Wraith Stealth cooler. The Ryzen 5 5600X also received our Editors Choice award for its specs and performance compared to other CPUs in its class.

To complement a new CPU, you may be interested in a more reasonably priced GPU like the XFX Radeon RX 6600 Speedster SWFT 8GB for $500 at B&H. And if you're seeking a budget gaming headset, you might want to check out the Corsair HS60 Pro 7.1 at Amazon for only $50.

Check below for even more great deals today.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

