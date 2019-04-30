Gaming On a Budget: AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Price Drops to $140

Who says you can't game on a tight budget? AMD's Ryzen 5 2400G quad-core APU is currently on sale at Amazon for just $139.99, down from $169. To put the icing on the cake, it comes with free downloads of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z, so you can get playing right away.

The Ryzen 5 2400G is a quad-core processor with eight threads and 6MB of total cache that can easily get you through everyday tasks. This chip clocks in with a 3.6GHz base clock speed and 3.9GHz boost clock. However, the multiplier comes unlocked, so the extra bit of performance is there if you ever feel like getting into overclocking.

Unlike your typical processor with integrated graphics, the Ryzen 5 2400G's graphics capability isn't weak. It's equipped with AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics. With its 704 Streaming Processors (SPs) skipping along at 1,250MHz, the Ryzen 5 2400G provides a very pleasurable gaming experience at 720p and a tolerable 1080p performance if you're willing to tone the eye candy down a bit.

The Ryzen 5 2400G has a very modest 65W TDP (thermal design power), and it's adequately cooled by the included Wraith Stealth CPU cooler. You won't have to worry about overheating or spending extra on an aftermarket CPU cooler.

Should You Buy This CPU?

