AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Drops to All-Time Low $200

The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X is currently at its lowest price ever, a whopping $129 off its original MSRP. You can get the deal right now, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day.

The Ryzen 7 2700X has never been cheaper, selling for $330 last year and for about $250 last month. The CPU also comes with a Wraith Prism RGB cooler, so there’s one less thing to worry about before putting this well-priced CPU to work. For comparison, we rank this between an Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Xeon W-3175X in our CPU hierarchy. (For more help picking a processor, see our CPU Buying Guide).

In our Ryzen 7 2700X review, we praised its memory and cache performance. It also handled heavily-threaded applications well while tackling various workload types with its higher clock speed (3.7 GHz - 4.3 GHz) and memory latency compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 1800X. Just don’t expect fantastic overclocks.

