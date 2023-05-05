AMD’s Flagship 7900 XTX Reduced by $50 to a New Lowest Price: Real Deals

AMD's current top-end GPU, the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has dropped by over $50 bringing the price down to $949 (opens in new tab) on Newegg. Use promo code SSCS528 at checkout to get this discount. Cooling is provided by a triple fan cooling solution and the specs of this card include a massive 24GBs of GDDR6 VRAM with a 384-bit memory interface, and a boost clock speed of 2525MHz, helping any system to make the most out of your favorite games. See our GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) for an idea of where the 7900 XTX sits in comparison to the competition from Nvidia and Intel.

Newegg is also offering a $30 discount (use code VGAEXCAA599) for the ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming OC graphics card, which cuts the cost to only $509 (opens in new tab). This last-generation AMD GPU offers excellent performance and also comes with 16GBs of GDDR6 VRAM, which is helping to future-proof this card against the ever-rising VRAM requirements of AAA games.



There have been more great deals on SSDs as of late, with some of the fastest brands dropping in price. Today we have the fairly recently launched Adata Legend 960 Max 4TB SSD with an included heatsink for only $319 (opens in new tab). The speed of this Gen4 drive is up there with the best of the competition with read/write speeds of 7,400/6,800MB/s. See our review of the Adata Legend 960 Max (opens in new tab) for more details on its performance in our benchmark testing.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX: now $949 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $999)

Top-tier halo entry for AMD the 7900 XTX has a whopping 24GBs of GDDR6 VRAM on a 384-bit memory interface. The core clock speed is 2330MHz, with a boost clock of 2525MHz.

Use code SSCS528 for a $50 discount.

(opens in new tab) ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming OC: now $509 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $579)

This card has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and it comes with a free game bundle. It's 90% of the performance of the 6950 XT at 87% of the cost.

Use code VGAEXCAA599 for a $30 discount.

(opens in new tab) Adata Legend 960 Max 4TB SSD with Heatsink: now $319 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $399)

With added cooling thanks to the included heatsink, the Adata Legend 960 Max is improved over its sibling the Adata Legend 960, and doesn't suffer from any thermal throttling when under load. This 4TB model has sequential read/write speeds of 7,400/6,800MB/s.



See our review of the Adata Legend 960 Max for more details on its performance in our benchmark testing.

(opens in new tab) Fractal Design Meshify 2 Nano Mini ITX Computer Case: now $49 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $99)

Great airflow in a mini-ITX form factor, the Fractal Design Meshify 2 Mini has the same angular mesh front panel as its bigger sibling and a tinted glass side panel for viewing your PC's internals. For case connections, there are three front USB ports including one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C.

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3070: now $460 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $539)

With 5888 CUDA Cores and 8GBs of GDDR6 VRAM the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3070 is able to boost clock to 1755MHz. Cooling is provided by a dual-fan setup, while connectivity wise there are 1 x HDMI 2.1 ports and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a.

