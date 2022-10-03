AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G Down to $232: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Great-value Ryzen CPUs are getting cheaper.

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

The new 7000-series of Ryzen processors are out in the wild, and there are only a few options available. But it's not cheap to fully upgrade to a new platform at the moment, so you might be interested in upgrading an existing AM4 system, or even just building a new budget AM4 rig rather than becoming an early adopter of AM5.

AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G is down to $232 (opens in new tab) at Amazon right now and even comes with a Wraith Stealth air cooler in the box. This APU also has a built-in graphics, so it can be used without a discrete GPU. 

The Asus ROG M16 Zephyrus is down to $1,549 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. With an Intel i9 processor and RTX 3060 GPU, this laptop is built for mobile gaming. 

If you're looking for a good price on some RAM then TeamGroup's T-Force Vulcan Z 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM kit is priced nicely at just $79 (opens in new tab). 32GB is more than enough for most tasks and offers a little future-proofing.

Have a look at even more real deals below:

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab)

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: was $359, now $232 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is now reduced in price to just $232, a great price point for Ryzen owners with first- or second-gen systems. This chip comes with all the latest features, like support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Asus ROG M16 Zephyrus: was $1,849, now $1,549 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This powerhouse comes armed with a gorgeous 16-inch 16:10 display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM: was $89, now $79 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
Get 32GB of DDR4 RAM for your build at a great price. Supporting XMP 2.0 and coming in 2x16 GB sticks, the T-Force Vulcan Z set also has timings of 16-20-20-40 and a CAS latency of 16.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse: was $59, now $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This small ambidextrous mouse has a 7200 DPI optical sensor and impressive battery life of 350 hours. You can connect wirelessly over a dongle or Bluetooth. And the real selling point: The mouse looks like a Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet!

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Super Flower Leadex Platinum 80+ 850W PSU: was $199, now $129 at Newegg with promo code (opens in new tab)
This fully modular power supply is Platinum rated and comes with an impressive 10-year warranty. It can even be set to run quietly in silent mode when it's not using all of its power. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Looking for more deals?

Category
Brand
Processor
RAM
Storage Size
Colour
Condition
Price
Any Price
Showing 10 of 71 deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

Topics
Deal
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • helper800
    I wouldn't spend more than 120 dollars for a 5700g at this point.
    Reply
  • wifiburger
    aren't those Zen2 & PCIE3 only ? .... 232$ nice try AMD
    Reply
  • helper800
    wifiburger said:
    aren't those Zen2 & PCIE3 only ? .... 232$ nice try AMD
    To be fair PCIe 3.0 isn't bad for anything other than faster storage options of 4.0 and higher.
    Reply
  • excusemybelly
    wifiburger said:
    aren't those Zen2 & PCIE3 only ? .... 232$ nice try AMD
    Right on some points. https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-7-5700g-review
    It's Zen 3 and PCI-e 3. But also right that it should come down in price further. PCI-e 3 probably not a problem if integrated graphics all you need.
    Reply