AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G Down to $232: Real Deals

The new 7000-series of Ryzen processors are out in the wild, and there are only a few options available. But it's not cheap to fully upgrade to a new platform at the moment, so you might be interested in upgrading an existing AM4 system, or even just building a new budget AM4 rig rather than becoming an early adopter of AM5.

AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G is down to $232 (opens in new tab) at Amazon right now and even comes with a Wraith Stealth air cooler in the box. This APU also has a built-in graphics, so it can be used without a discrete GPU.

The Asus ROG M16 Zephyrus is down to $1,549 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. With an Intel i9 processor and RTX 3060 GPU, this laptop is built for mobile gaming.

If you're looking for a good price on some RAM then TeamGroup's T-Force Vulcan Z 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM kit is priced nicely at just $79 (opens in new tab). 32GB is more than enough for most tasks and offers a little future-proofing.

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is now reduced in price to just $232, a great price point for Ryzen owners with first- or second-gen systems. This chip comes with all the latest features, like support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0.

This powerhouse comes armed with a gorgeous 16-inch 16:10 display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Get 32GB of DDR4 RAM for your build at a great price. Supporting XMP 2.0 and coming in 2x16 GB sticks, the T-Force Vulcan Z set also has timings of 16-20-20-40 and a CAS latency of 16.

This small ambidextrous mouse has a 7200 DPI optical sensor and impressive battery life of 350 hours. You can connect wirelessly over a dongle or Bluetooth. And the real selling point: The mouse looks like a Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet!

This fully modular power supply is Platinum rated and comes with an impressive 10-year warranty. It can even be set to run quietly in silent mode when it's not using all of its power.

