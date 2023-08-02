AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D Drops to $439: Real Deals

One of the best CPUs for gaming has dropped to its lowest-ever price. The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D is now priced at $439. With 12 cores, 24 threads, and that important 128MB of L3 cache, this CPU is great for gaming and also performs exceptionally well in productivity tasks.

Dropping in price thanks to a small discount over at Newegg, this MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X OC is now $284 for the 12GB version. With 4GB more VRAM than the original RTX 3060, the 12GB version is a much better option when it comes to playing and coping with the demand for the latest games and their impact on available VRAM. Have a look at our GPU hierarchy for an idea of how this card performs compared to other graphics cards.

If you're looking for more storage for your Steam Deck then you need one of the smaller form factor 2230 M.2 drives like this Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB M.2 2230 SSD that's currently on sale for $59. This Gen 4 drive delivers up to 4,125MB/s sequential read speeds to help load your games nice and quick.

See below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: now $439 at eBay via Antonline (was $589)

AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU specs include 12 cores, 24 threads, 4.4 GHz base clock, 5.6 GHz boost clock, and 140MB of cache combining the 12MB of L2 cache and 128MB of L3 cache. This is one of the best CPUs for gaming.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X OC 12GB: now $284 at Newegg (was $299)

This GPU features 3584 CUDA Cores, 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a 256-bit memory interface. Clock speeds can boost up to 1807 MHz for higher performance in some applications.

Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB M.2 2230 SSD: now $59 at Newegg (was $79)

A small form factor M.2 2230 SSD that fits neatly into a Valve Steam Deck or other compact device where space is limited. This Solidigm P41 drive has sequential read speeds up to 4,125MB/s.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition: now $219 at Amazon (was $240)

The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU has settled at this lower price recently dropping by around $20. It has processing speeds of around 2050 MHz and supports PCIee 4.0 x16. Users can expect ray tracing support as well as the ability to use up to 4 monitors at once.

EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $24 at Newegg (was $69)

This ergonomic gaming mouse from EVGA offers a premium, durable construction, a maximum of 16,000 DPI, a rapid 8,000 Hz polling rate, and a triple sensor array for ultra-accuracy and responsiveness. Omron mouse switches with a 50 million click lifecycle round out its package.

Looking for more deals?