Anycubic Photon Mono Now $50 Off For Prime Day

When we reviewed Anycubic's Photon Mono, it was already a great deal, but now with $50 off, you have the opportunity to pick up a fast printing MSLA resin printer for $200!

The printer prints exceptionally fast, around 20mm per hour (0.05mm layer height and two-second exposure per layer), but this speed does not mean we lose detail, far from it. We printed miniature gaming figures in our test prints, including one figure that had a hollow chest cavity. The print was super detailed and captured the intricate marks designed into the figure.

Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

This Anycubic 3D printer, which earned 4 stars when we reviewed it, uses UV light within a plastic enclosure to print. It does require proprietary FEP film.View Deal

The quality and speed of this MSLA resin printer make it the ideal way to learn more about the 3D printing process and how to design your own projects.