Asus TUF Dash 15 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop Only $849: Real Deals

We have some great deals this Tuesday starting with the Ultra Slim Asus TUF Dash 15 (2021 model) for just $849 at Amazon. Packed with an RTX 3050 Ti and Intel's Core i7-11370H, this laptop should be capable of playing most modern games on medium to high settings. 

If you want more power in your hardware then this configuration of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 for $1,399 features an Nvidia RTX 3070 and a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU.

If you fancy a great mechanical keyboard but don't want to break the bank then the CK552 from Cooler Master is now only $67 and features Gateron Red switches and all the rainbow RGB lighting options you could wish for. 

Asus TUF Dash 15 (2021) Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop: was $949, now $849 at Amazon

Asus TUF Dash 15 (2021) Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop: was $949, now $849 at Amazon
A gaming laptop with a compact form - the Asus TUF Dash 15 Ultra Slim manages to pack in an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. This is the 2021 model.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 (RTX 3070): was $1,699, now $1,399 at Walmart

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 (RTX 3070): was $1,699, now $1,399 at Walmart
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop features a 16-inch QHD 165Hz screen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM (3200MHz), and a  512GB NVMe SSD. 

Cooler Master CK552 (Gateron Red Switch) Gaming Keyboard: was $79, now $67 at Amazon

Cooler Master CK552 (Gateron Red Switch) Gaming Keyboard: was $79, now $67 at Amazon
Making it onto our list of best gaming keyboards the Cooler Master CK552 mechanical keyboard features Gateron Red switches and a brushed aluminium top plate. There are also plenty of RGB lighting options for those who like to go full rainbow. 

Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ Monitor: was $329, now $229 at Newegg after rebate

Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ Monitor: was $329, now $229 at Newegg after rebate
This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting. 

ASRock Z590 Extreme ATX Motherboard: was $247, now $169 at Newegg

ASRock Z590 Extreme ATX Motherboard: was $247, now $169 at Newegg
This 10th and 11th Gen Intel motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s connectors, and 3x M.2 sockets — all in one affordable package.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in "Bang for the buck" Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
