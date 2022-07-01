Best July 4th Sales and Deals 2022

The Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year, but the deals have already started to appear and will continue to pop up over the long weekend. We will be combing the internet (and our inboxes) to find you the best deals on tech, laptops, graphics cards, CPUs, and more.

With most homes feeling the economic pinch, we understand the need to save money and make sure the deals we post are in fact real deals. Using price comparison tools like CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) and PCPartPicker, we compare sale prices to previously listed prices to ensure the deals we post are actually a bargain.

Because the 4th of July sales fall just before Amazon Prime Day, it’s worth noting that Prime Day is just for Amazon, whereas multiple retailers like to join in on the July 4th bargains, so it’s a great time to pick up a deal from another retailer.

We'll regularly update this page as more promotions and deals drop during this holiday weekend.

Best July 4th Gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) HP Envy Desktop PC: was $1,139, now $789 at HP (opens in new tab)

This SKU of the HP Envy Desktop (model: TE02-0250xt) comes with an Intel Core i5-12400 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 8GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion Tower 7i: was $2,239, now $1,599 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Lenovo has filled the Legion Tower 7i with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700K CPU, a GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,519, now $1,699 at Dell (opens in new tab)

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5800X CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Best July 4th Gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 (RTX 3070 Ti): was $2,199, now $1,999 at Dell (opens in new tab)

This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R7 gaming laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3070): was $1,849, now $1,572 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The ROG Zephyrus G15 comes equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900HS, GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050 Ti): was $1,199, now $1,130 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Nitro 5 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. This version of the Acer Nitro 5 has a 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz IPS display.

Best July 4th Monitor deals

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 32GN650-B 31.5-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $396, now $276 at B&H (opens in new tab)

This large 31.5-inch VA panel from LG has a 2K (QHD) resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. FreeSync compatible with HDR10, this monitor shows 95% of the sRGB color gamut.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $299, now $239 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB colour gamut and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price.

Best July 4th CPU deals

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $449, now $444 with code 4THBUA35 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The fastest CPU for gaming - the Ryzen 7 5800X3D has a few dollars knocked off of its retail price if you use code 4THBUA35 at checkout. With 8 cores and boost clocks of up to 4.5GHz, combined with a massive 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU powers high frame rates in gaming applications.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-12400F: was $206, now $169 Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Core i5-12400F is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 6 cores/12 threads and a max clock speed of 4.4 GHz. This chip comes with a setup of just 6 performance cores and no efficiency cores.

Looking for more deals?