Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi and Maker Deals: Cases, Boards, Accessories and More

The internet is rife with Cyber Monday tech deals —and no one is more excited about tech deals than the Raspberry Pi community. Pi lovers and makers alike are on the hunt for affordable hardware to fuel their miniature PC passion. We've got you covered this Cyber Monday with all of the best Raspberry Pi and Pi accessory deals.

Not only is this is a great time to stock up on essentials like solder and jumper wires, but it's also a good time to grab a few Pi kits.

Labists Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit: was $119, now $99

This kit has everything you need to get started with the Raspberry Pi 4—including the Pi 4. You get a 32 GB MicroSD card, heatsinks, a sleek-looking case, and so much more.View Deal

Raspberry Pi Cases and Kits

iUniker Raspberry 3 B+ Clear Case: was $6, now $5

The Uniker clear Raspberry Pi 3 B+ case also fits the 3B and Pi 2 models. It's currently on Amazon for 16% off. It provides access to every port on the case and has a special slot for GPIO pins. Be sure to check the coupon box before adding the case to your cart.View Deal

Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Touch Screen Case: was $26, now $21

This case comes with a 3.5-inch touchscreen built in. It connects directly to the Raspberry Pi and comes with a stylus. It has a resolution of 320 x 480. It's currently on Amazon for 20% off.View Deal

iUniker Raspberry Pi 4 Fan Case: was $10, now $8

Save 20% on this fan-cooled Pi 4 case on Amazon—be sure to check the coupon box before adding it to your cart. It comes with a 40mm cooling fan and has complete access to all of your ports (not including GPIO).View Deal

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Starter Kit: was $94, now $89

This kit includes so much more than just a Raspberry Pi 3 B+. You get a case, heatsinks, a 32 GB microSD card, a breadboard, and even a T Cobbler adapter for Pi projects.View Deal

Monitors and Screens

Saymlove 7" LCD Pi Display: was $28, now $21

The Saymlove 7” display comes with a controller board, LCD screen, remote, USB power cable and more. If you're looking for an affordable LCD for your Pi project, this is one deal you don't want to overlook.View Deal

7" Raspberry Pi Touch Screen Display: was $53, now $48

This 7" touch screen doubles as a display case for your Raspberry Pi. It has a resolution of 800 x 480. You can snag this display on eBay for 10% off. It's compatible with Raspberry Pi 2, 3, 3 B+ and Pi 4.View Deal

Ultrathin 10" LCD Monitor: was $65, now $59

This 10" LCD has a few input options—from HDMI and VGA to RCA and AV. It comes with a remote and is compatible with the Raspberry Pi.View Deal

Eyoyo 10" LCD Display: was $88, now $80

The 10" Eyoyo monitor has a resolution of 1024 x 600. It connects to the Raspberry Pi via HDMI input. This particular model comes with an adjustable stand.View Deal

10" LCD Screen, HDMI Input: was $49, now $39

If you're looking for a 10" display for the Raspberry Pi, check out this deal on eBay. It includes a 10.1" TFT LCD Display, an HDMI Video/VGA Driver board, and a keyboard cable.View Deal

Peripherals and Controllers

Mini Wireless Keyboard/Touchpad USB: was $15, now $9

You probably need a keyboard for your Raspberry Pi. This USB mini keyboard has everything you need to navigate something like Raspbian on the Raspberry Pi. It includes a touchpad for mouse functions.View Deal

Logitech Wireless Keyboard/Mouse: was $39, now $17

For a full-sized keyboard experience, check out this wireless keyboard from Logitech. It features a built-in touchpad and uses a USB adapter to connect to your Raspberry Pi. It's currently on Amazon for 55% off.View Deal

TedGem Wireless Keyboard/Touchpad: was $26, now $18

Connect this keyboard to your Pi using the provided USB adapter. It features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and a built-in touchpad—perfect for projects on the Raspberry Pi.View Deal

Retro-Bit Sega Genesis USB Controller: was $19, now $16

For all the Sega Genesis fans out there, check out this Retro-Bit controller deal. This USB controller resembles the original Genesis controller—perfect for Raspberry Pi gaming rigs.View Deal

Geekworm Raspberry Pi Spacers/Nuts Kit: was $12, now $10

This kit comes with a few goodies that are really useful for Pi projects. It includes spacers, nuts, and screws designed to fit the Raspberry Pi 2, Pi 3, Pi 3 B+, and 4.View Deal

Wyctin Helping Hand / Solder: was $30, now $13

If you need a helping hand, check out this deal on Amazon. It features two alligator clips and a magnifying glass, great for soldering in various Pi projects. This package comes with a roll of 60-40 tin lead rosin core solder wire.View Deal

Kuman Raspberry Pi sensor kit: was $25, now $20

This kit comes with all kinds of goodies for your Raspberry Pi! It includes 37 different components for the Pi, from IR receivers to water level sensors. There are all kinds of chips and boards to aid you in various Pi project adventures.View Deal