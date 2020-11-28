Best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi Deals: Cases, HATs, Kits, More

Cyber Monday is almost here and there are plenty of deals to sift through. We know it isn't always easy to recognize when a deal is genuine or just a quick attempt to cash in on a sale. So we're making things easier this year by gathering the best Raspberry Pi deals we can for all you pi-lovers and microelectronics enthusiasts out there.

Raspberry Pi fans should have no trouble finding fun electronic goodies on sale this year. There are plenty of offers to go around on Raspberry Pi HATs , Raspberry Pi cases , accessories and more. We're leaving no HAT unturned.

Be sure to check back regularly as these offers could change at any moment and we find new Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals every day.

Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi Deals: What to look for

Manufacturer - Some Raspberry Pi products are so popular that there are reproductions flooding various online markets with third-party versions of popular, name-brand hardware. Double-check the manufacturer of the Pi product you want to purchase if you're concerned about acquiring hardware from leading manufacturers.

Vendor - Some products are available at different prices on different websites. Make sure you check all of your vendor options before buying any hardware.

Price History - Sometimes prices will fluctuate in a way that makes average-priced items appear to be discounted when they aren't actually that notable of a deal. We use third-party tools like PCPartPicker and CamelCamelCamel to evaluate price history between vendors when researching deals.

Compatibility - If you're buying something to use with a specific Pi, make sure the product you choose is compatible with the exact model of the Pi.

Best Raspberry Pi Deals

Adafruit Feather Products: 20% Off Storewide

Until 11:59pm EST, you can use code ADATHX to get 20% off products from the Feathers line. Check out the website for more details and a list of Feathers products.View Deal

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit: was $99, now $89 at Amazon

Use the coupon box on this product page to redeem this deal. This kit includes everything you need to get started with Raspberry Pi projects.View Deal

ZSCMALLS 15.6 Inch FHD Monitor: was $129, now $106 at Amazon

This portable 15.6 inch 1080P monitor is ideal for your portable Raspberry Pi project and it can be used to augment your work from home setup. With HDMI and USB C connectivity this monitor has the ports for many devices in our homes.View Deal

Pirate Radio - Pi Zero W Project Kit: was $64, now $48 at Pimoroni

The Raspberry Pi Zero W is fantastic platform for projects. We get the compatibility of the Raspberry Pi in a smaller form factor. This kit will build your own Internet connected radio, ready to stream music from Spotify or from your own collection via AirPlay.View Deal

SanDisk 400GB MicroSD Card: was $69, now $44 at Amazon

This little card has a lot of storage—perfect for your next Raspberry Pi project. It's usually priced around $69 but is available right now for just $44.View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card: was $449, now $189 at Amazon.

This SanDisk microSDXC memory card would make a great addition to your Raspberry Pi if you're looking for fast and capacious storage for your latest project.View Deal

Samsung 128GB Pro Endurance MicroSD Card: was $39, now $19 at Amazon

This card is on our list of best Raspberry Pi microSD cards, and for a good reason- it has fast boot times and app open times, plus leads in 4k random read benchmarks. And because it's designed for continuous video recording, it's built to last. View Deal

8BitDo Controllers: Up to 20% off at Pimoroni The 8BitDo range of controllers and accessories are the pinnacle of high-quality retro-styled peripherals for your Raspberry Pi. Their great build quality and price make them a must for retro gamers.View Deal

Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit 64GB Micro SD: was $114, now $87 at Amazon

The Raspberry Pi 4 is a powerful platform from which to build your projects and this kit from LABISTS comes with the 4GB model and a 64GB micro SD card pre-loaded with the latest Raspberry Pi OS. We also get a case and fan to keep our Pi cool even under heavy workloads.View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC: was $24, now $14 at Amazon

Fast and reliable storage is essential for your Raspberry Pi. This 128GB micro SD card offers up to 120 MB/s read speed and has plenty of capacity for your projects, documents and games.View Deal

Unicorn HAT Mini: was $26, now $17 at Pimoroni

Over one hundred RGB LEDs and four tactile buttons are packed into this tiny board. Scroll messages, show images and play games in any color using this board and a little Python code.View Deal

Retroflag SuperPi Raspberry Pi Case: was $19, now $14 at Amazon

This case not only resembles one of our favorite retro consoles but also has plenty of features that make it a great choice for a Raspberry Pi case. This case is designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ and features safe reset/shutdown buttons.View Deal