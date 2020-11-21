Build A Raspberry Pi Retro Case Brick-by-Brick for Just $6

It's almost time for Black Friday and you can already find plenty of deals on some of our favorite hardware. We're helping our readers navigate the shopping season by highlighting notable deals on tech we know they can use every day. Check back often, we're rounding up the best deals on tech we can find.

Today we've found an awesome discount on this Raspberry Pi Genesis brick case through Amazon. It's usually priced around $15 but you can pick it up today for just $6!

Genesis Retro Brick Raspberry Pi Case: was $15, now $6 @Amazon

This case is designed to resemble a Sega Genesis console but is made entirely of plastic Lego-compatible bricks. They must be assembled to create the final housing for your Pi.View Deal

This case is made from 336 bricks that come disassembled. You must construct the Raspberry Pi case brick-by-brick to complete the setup. The final case can support a Raspberry Pi 2B, 3B, 3B+ or 4B module.

(Image credit: Retro Power)

This case provides access to a few ports, including HDMI, power, USB and the Ethernet port. If you're intro RetroPie retro gaming rigs, you may want to check it out. It also has a removable cartridge that fits into the top of the case for a somewhat nostalgic experience.