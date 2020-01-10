CES 2020: Everything From Day Three

CES 2020 is winding down. The event officially ends tomorrow, many companies have already held their press conferences and we've officially worn down the soles of our shoes walking all over the show floor and the Las Vegas Strip. But the show must go on, as Freddie Mercury sang, and so we've collected everything we covered on Thursday.

If you only want to see the best of what CES 2020 had to offer, however, look no further than the Tom's Hardware CES 2020 Awards. We awarded everything from "Best Robot" to "Best Lighting," so odds are good that you'll find something to covet among our picks for the most interesting things found at this crazy show.

Remember: Our coverage won't stop just because CES 2020 is coming to an end. We're going to be wandering the show tomorrow, too, and will likely be writing about the devices we saw in Las Vegas even after we've all flown back home. (Assuming we manage to get our hands on all of the caffeine, that is.)

You can find all our CES 2020 coverage in one place by bookmarking this page. And you can also follow along on Twitter and Facebook, too.