CES 2020: Everything From Day One

CES 2020 officially started today with big announcements from Intel and AMD, as well as plenty of hardware from other companies. The Tom's Hardware editors are in Las Vegas to bring the latest news about Intel's upcoming processors, AMD's onslaught of new hardware and everything else that caught their eye at the show.
AMD Reveals New Processors, Graphics Cards and APUs
- AMD CES 2020 Press Conference: Lisa Su on 7nm CPUs and GPUs
- AMD Launches Radeon RX 5600 XT: Ultimate 1080p Gaming GPU at $279
- AMD Launches Threadripper 3990X and Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs
- AMD Ryzen Renoir Comes to Dell G5 Gaming Laptop
- AMD: Xbox Series X Render During CES 2020 Keynote Was Fake
- AMD Clarifies FreeSync Labels With Two New Specifications
Intel Shows Off New Processors, Graphics and More
- Intel CES 2020 Press Conference: Tiger Lake, Ghost Canyon and Xe Graphics
- What Is Thunderbolt 4? Tiger Lake Tech Isn't Faster, Thunderbolt 3 With a New Name
- Intel Pull Wraps Off NUC 9 'Ghost Canyon' Extreme Kit and Compute Element
- Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop Puts Intel Compute Element in 10-Liter Case
- Cyberpower’s Compact Nox Mini Combines Intel Compute Element, 2080 Super in Compact Cooler Master Chassis
Systems Test: Meet This Year's Upcoming PCs
- Alienware’s Concept UFO Is a Switch for PC Gaming
- Razer Teases Blade Laptops with 300 Hz Displays
- MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Is an Ambitious 5G Gaming Desktop With an OLED Screen
- MSI Bravo 15 Is a Ryzen 4000 Series Budget Gaming Laptop
- Acer Swift 3 Comes in AMD Ryzen 4000 and Intel Project Athena Flavors
- Asus’ Latest TUF Gaming Laptops Put AMD’s 4th Gen Ryzen First
- Asus’ Latest eSports-Focused Strix Desktops Top Out With AMD Ryzen 3950X, Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 Bring AMD Ryzen 4000 In Thin Package With a Light-up Lid
Components and Peripherals and VR Everywhere
- Cooler Master’s First Gaming Monitors Are Coming Your Way
- Cooler Master Launching AIO Cooler With an LED Screen on the Pump
- Cooler Master’s Bringing Back the Spawn Gaming Mouse With an Upgraded Design
- Thermaltake's Floe RC-Series Liquid Coolers Chill Your CPU and RAM
- Nreal Light Mixed Reality Glasses Turned My Favorite Apps Into Massive, Mesmerizing AR
- Sony's PSVR Hits 5 Million Units Sold
- Pimax Gets Budget-Friendlier With the $450 Artisan VR Headset
- iBuyPower Announces The Follow Up to Its Revolt 2
- Adata Shows Off SSD with 1 Million IOPS, 7,000 MBps reads.
- MSI Sticks a Second Screen on Its MEG381CQR Monitor, Unveils 1000R Curvature Display
The Best of the Rest
- Arduino Releasing Small but Powerful Portenta H7 Module for Low-Power Projects
- Bluetooth SIG Announces the 'Next Generation of Bluetooth Audio'
- Endless OS, a Kid-Friendly Linux, Is Coming to Raspberry Pi
- Dell’s Considering Foldable PCs Too, Unfolds 2 Bendable Screen Prototypes
- IBM Taught the Watson AI How to Judge Ads and Predict Their Effectiveness
- The White House Plans to Reveal New AI Guidelines at CES 2020
