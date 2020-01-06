MSI Bravo 15 Is a Ryzen 4000 Series Budget Gaming Laptop

MSI announced its second all-AMD gaming laptop here at CES 2020. The Bravo 15 is a follow-up to last year's Alpha 15, but with updated specs and a slightly newer design.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We didn't get much in the way of details, but we know it will use one of AMD's Ryzen 4000 series CPUs paired with an AMD RX5500M (the same GPU in the last model). This is aimed at budget customers and is expected between Q1 and Q2 of 2020. Pricing hasn't been finalized, we were told to expect it to be below $1,000.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch, "IPS-level" 1920 x 1080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD FreeSync.



(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

But MSI was light on any other specs, including storage or RAM, so we'll have to see what's on offer when it releases.

The design is largely the same, but the green bird that was on the Alpha 15 is now silver, which goes a long way in making the laptop look more premium.

We'll see how it competes later this year.