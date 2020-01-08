CES 2020: Everything From Day Two

It's hard to believe CES 2020 has already reached its midway point. Doesn't it seem like just yesterday AMD was revealing a bunch of new hardware, Intel was getting its 10nm on and companies were starting to reveal their plans for 2020? Oh, right, that was two days ago. Funny how time flies when you're constantly running to meetings and writing about new products.
You can find our coverage from the second official day of CES 2020 below. The wrap-ups for the pre-event extravaganzas and the first official day can also be found here:
What Component-Makers Have in Store for 2020
- Did AMD Just Confirm Big Navi Is Coming?
- Samsung Embraces PCIe 4.0 in Upcoming 980 PRO SSD
- MediaTek Announces Mid-Range 5G Dimensity 800 SoC
- InWin Debuts Crazy Robotic Chandelier PC Case With its Own AI at CES
- Thermaltake's DistroCase 350P Chassis Is Party in the Front, Reservoir in the Back
- Thermaltake Intros New ToughRAM Up To 4400 MHz; Non-RGB DIMMs Are Stunning
The Latest in Peripherals, Front and Center
- Thermaltake Launches Slew of New RGB Peripherals, Gaming Desk and Chair
- MSI Sticks a Second Screen on Its MEG381CQR Monitor, Unveils 1000R Curvature Display
- Phanteks Launches Evolv Mini Speakers
- 24-Karat Gold Keyboard Proves All That Glitters Isn't RGB
Concept Designs, VR and the Best of the Rest
- Intel's Horseshoe Bends is a Huge Concept 17-inch Foldable
- Alienware’s Concept UFO Is a Switch for PC Gaming
- Ossia Cota Home Can Wirelessly Charge Your Phone While It’s in Your Pocket
- Pimax Vision 8K X VR Headset Hands-On: 8K Resolution VR Gets Comfier
- MSI Put a MiniLED Display in a Laptop
There are only two days left in CES 2020, and we're going to be on the show floor until the very end of the event, so be sure to come back each day for more coverage of the latest-and-greatest technology being shown off in Las Vegas this week.
You can find all our CES 2020 coverage in one place by bookmarking this page on our site.