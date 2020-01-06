CES 2020: Everything From Day Zero

CES 2020 officially starts on January 7. But many companies announced new devices in the days leading up the event, and AMD's planning to host its annual press conference today instead of waiting for CES 2020 proper to start on Tuesday.
Here are some of the most exciting things announced leading up to CES 2020.
Intel for the, Well, You Know
- Intel's First 3D Processors: Lakefield Up Close and Personal in the Lenovo X1 Fold Teardown
- Intel Teases Comet Lake-H, Ghost Canyon NUCs, and Tiger Lake Processors
Livin' La Vida Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Boasts AMD Ryzen 4000 or Intel Ice Lake
- Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Laptop Has a Second Screen on the Lid
- Lenovo Reveals its First Yoga 5G Laptop
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Has a 13.3-Inch Foldable OLED Screen
- Lenovo's New ThinkPad Wireless Keyboard Could Be the Ultimate Raspberry Pi Accessory
- Lenovo Offers Up Legion Gaming Laptop With GPU Sold Separately
- Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse Claims up to 200 Hours Battery Life
- Lenovo’s Unleashing a Trio of High-Speed Gaming Monitors
Laptops, Monitors and Peripherals Galore
- MSI Unveils GE66 Raider and GS66 Stealth Laptops with Intel 10th Gen CPUs
- Viewsonic Announced 55-inch 4K OLED 120Hz Display
- For $1,000, This Is Supposed to Be the Ultimate Chromebook
- Asus Chakram Gaming Mouse Lets You Swap Switches, DPI and Even Its Logo
- Acer Predator X32 Mini-LED Gaming Monitor Hits a Radiant 1,400 Nits Brightness With HDR
- When 240Hz Just Isn’t Enough: Hands on With the 360Hz Asus ROG Strix 360
- HP Spectre x360 15 Slims Down Significantly
- HP Adds Tile Tracking, Updated Privacy Panel to Elite Dragonfly
- Acer Spin 3 and 5 Laptops Let You Pick Your Favorite Aspect Ratio
- Acer Takes on Alienware With Its Own 55-Inch 4K OLED Gaming Monitor
The Best of the Rest
- Corsair Launches New Air Tower CPU Heatsink | Tom's Hardware
- Origin’s Big O Is a PC and Console in the Same Chassis | Tom's Hardware
- Micron Begins Sampling DDR5 RDIMMS | Tom's Hardware
- Seagate Launches FireCuda Gaming and BarraCuda Fast SSDs | Tom's Hardware
We'll Be Here All Week
Most of the Tom's Hardware editors will be in Las Vegas until CES 2020 officially winds down on January 10. Come back each day for the latest-and-greatest from the show floor as we make our way through who-knows-how-many booths, watch some of the world's leading tech companies strut their stuff in their own press conferences and meet with some of the industry's most promising companies one-on-one.
You can find all our CES 2020 coverage in one place by bookmarking this page on our website. We're also going to be posting on Twitter and Facebook, too, if you prefer to get your hardware-related news that way.