CES 2020: Everything From Day Zero

CES 2020 officially starts on January 7. But many companies announced new devices in the days leading up the event, and AMD's planning to host its annual press conference today instead of waiting for CES 2020 proper to start on Tuesday.

Here are some of the most exciting things announced leading up to CES 2020.

Intel for the, Well, You Know

Livin' La Vida Lenovo

Laptops, Monitors and Peripherals Galore

The Best of the Rest

We'll Be Here All Week

Most of the Tom's Hardware editors will be in Las Vegas until CES 2020 officially winds down on January 10. Come back each day for the latest-and-greatest from the show floor as we make our way through who-knows-how-many booths, watch some of the world's leading tech companies strut their stuff in their own press conferences and meet with some of the industry's most promising companies one-on-one.

You can find all our CES 2020 coverage in one place by bookmarking this page on our website. We're also going to be posting on Twitter and Facebook, too, if you prefer to get your hardware-related news that way.