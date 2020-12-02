Curved 34-Inch Samsung Marked Down to $549 at Amazon

Today, you can pick up the Samsung LC34J791WTNXZA 34-inch curved games display for $450 off at Amazon. Curved gaming displays are taking off this year with plenty of new options showing up on the market. Some of the best gaming monitors for 2020 are curved.

If you've wanted to upgrade to a nice curved monitor, this offer is definitely worth taking a look at. But if you'd like to compare shop monitors, you can always check out our list of the best deals on monitors to see what's available.

Samsung 34-Inch UW Curved: was $899, now $549 at Amazon

This offer is for a 34-inch ultra-wide curved gaming monitor. It features a Thunderbolt port and has a refresh rate of 100Hz.View Deal

This monitor features a 34-inch VA panel. It has a QHD Ultra Wide 1440p resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 100Hz.

This model supports AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing. It uses Advanced Quantum Dot Color and can support 125% sRGB color space. One of the biggest draws to this screen is its compatibility. It has multiple interfaces including USB-C, USB 3.0 and even Thunderbolt.

Check out the Samsung LC34J791WTNXZA product page at Amazon for more details and checkout options. Be sure to check back for more offers as we share some of the best deals on tech we can find throughout the holiday season.