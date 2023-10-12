Don't Miss Out on These Post Prime Day Deals: Real Deals

It's over — until the next one! That's right, yesterday's Prime Big Deals Day sales event and all the other associated sales events from rival retailers have predominantly ceased today. Did you manage to snag a bargain or are you waiting for the biggest sales event of the year — Black Friday?

Today we have some of the stand-out deals from the last few days that are still on offer. These are some of the lowest prices I've ever seen for these items, and we don't know how long these prices are going to last.

Dropping $499 we have the NZXT Player Three Gaming PC on sale for $1,999. Included in this pre-built PC are an Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU and a pretty powerful Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. NZXT uses quality components in this PC build and of course stuff those parts in one of their attractive cases.

This CPU deal has been a particular highlight of the sales. Using the new AM5 platform this 7000-series processor is no doubt the best bang-for-buck gaming CPU money can buy when on sale. Not only is it one of the fastest processors for gaming, thanks to its large 3D V-Cache, but it's still capable of great performance in productivity tasks. Grab the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU for just $349 when you use code FTTCX9248 at the checkout at Newegg.

One of my favorite monitors, the gorgeous-looking Alienware AW3423DWF is on sale for $799 over at Dell and is one of the best QD-OLED panel monitors currently available. See our review of the AW3423DWF where we gave this screen maximum marks and an Editor's Choice award for its stunning images, smooth motion processing, large color gamut, and more. With no discernable flaws, this is a tempting purchase when on offer.

NZXT Player Three Gaming PC: now $1,999 at NZXT (was $2,499)

The Player: Three from NZXT is a prebuilt gaming PC using the best NZXT components mixed with named brand PC parts. The build features an Intel Core i7-13700KF, RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 750-watt PSU. All these parts are packed into the NZXT H7 Flow PC case.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $349 at Newegg with coupon (was $399)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is available today at Newegg for $349 when using promo code FTTCX9248 at checkout. It has eight cores and 16 threads, and the chip can reach a maximum speed of 5.0 GHz.

Alienware AW3423DWF: now $799 at Dell (was $999)

The QD-OLED panel in the AW3423DWF combines the unmatched color and contrast of OLED with the high brightness that was previously only seen with other panel types. The result is a 34-inch ultrawide monitor with unmatched, wow-inducing image quality, and a 165 Hz refresh rate.

WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card for Xbox: now $124.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

WD's WD_Black C50 1TB expansion card for the Xbox Series X and Series S is also on sale, for it's lowest price ever on Amazon.

AMD Ryzen 7700X: now $297 at B&H Photo (was $399)

AMD's new 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 CPU has a base clock of 4.5 GHz and the ability to boost up to 5.4 GHz, it will chew through game frame rates and tough threaded applications with equal ease.

