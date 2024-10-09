Get a CPU, motherboard, RAM, and SSD for $329 — Ryzen 5 7600X combo deal on Newegg saves $180

This Newegg bundle deal, which includes a Ryzen 5 7600X, a Gigabyte B650M Gaming Plus WiFi AM5 motherboard, 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM from G.Skill, and a 1TB Kingston NV2 SSD as a free gift, is on sale for only $329 for a limited time. This Newegg combo is $180 cheaper than buying the components at regular price. The bundle represents half of a fully built midrange gaming machine, with a graphics card, chassis, power supply, and CPU cooler being the only missing items.

Ryzen 5 7600X, Gigabyte B650M Gaming Plus Wifi, G.Skill Ripjaws S5 32GB DDR5-6000, Kingston NV2 1TB NVMe SSD Newegg Combo: was $489.96, now $329.99. The Ryzen 5 7600X is Tom's Hardware's Value Best CPU for Gaming. With this combo including a motherboard, RAM, and SSD from respectable vendors, you can't go wrong starting a PC build from here. For $180 off, it's a steal.

The Ryzen 5 7600X is our current pick for the "Value Best CPU for Gaming." It got four out of five stars in our initial review, getting points for its class-leading single- and multi-thread performance vs. Intel's competition, high boost frequencies, and the inclusion of an iGPU.

We docked some points for the price of building a PC on the then-new AM5 socket, however, as DDR5 RAM and AM5 motherboards can still be considerably more expensive than their DDR4 and AM4 variants. Thankfully, prices have since dropped, and this combo makes building an AM5 system a no-brainer, even for value-oriented buyers, as these prices for Ryzen 5 performance are close to unbeatable, even during Prime Days.

The rest of the combo is in line with what we'd recommend for a system built around the Ryzen 5 7600X. The Gigabyte B650M Gaming Plus WiFi is a solid microATX motherboard that won't break the bank, DDR5-6000 RAM helps feed Ryzen the high-speed memory it craves, and a 1TB SSD is a solid choice for a boot drive, especially at PCIe 4.0 speeds.

What does a PC built around this bundle look like? First we start with the graphics card. Nvidia's RTX 4070 is a natural pick for this build, as it provides lots of graphics power with its ray-tracing and DLSS 3 support. Today, it can be found as low as $509.99 with the Zotac Gaming RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC (if you get $20 off at checkout with code FTT2ZTC47). If you're looking to save even more, you could drop down to the RTX 4060, which today is a slim $284.97 with the MSI Ventus RTX 4060 2X White after a $25 mail-in rebate.

Throw in a CPU cooler for $40, a 750W power supply for $80, and put it all in a case (I'd choose the NZXT H5 Flow 2022, going for only $59 in white), and you're looking at a finished PC. The final costs for a computer built with the bundle are $1,014.99 for a system with the RTX 4070, or $799.99 if you buy and build with the RTX 4060 (before tax and shipping, of course). Just over $1000 for a RTX 4070 system is ludicrously cheap, with even the steepest Prime Day sales on prebuilts with similar specs coming in at $1,249 or higher across Newegg and Amazon.

If you're looking to build an excellent midrange gaming PC, Newegg's bundle is the start and finish line for today's Prime Days sales, which have reverberated across the internet. If you're looking for other Prime Day deals in hardware, check our round-up of the best deals here, which includes a Windows 11 key from Groupon on sale for only $11.