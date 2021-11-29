Elgato Stream Deck Cyber Monday Sales: Starting at $71

Streaming is a bit of an odd beast, in that you both need to control a lot of technical processes on your end while also maintaining eye contact with your audience. If you're constantly turning away to check a second monitor or look at your keyboard, your viewers might feel ignored. That's where gear like the Elgato Stream Deck comes in handy (not to be mistaken with the Steam Deck), since it lets you set up hotkeys to control different aspects of your stream with the push of a button. Plus, each key has an individual LCD that lets you set a custom image to represent whatever's currently mapped to it.



Right now, Elgato's got three different sizes of the Stream Deck on sale for Cyber Monday, so you can get exactly the amount of buttons you need.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini: was $79, now $71 at Amazon Elgato Stream Deck Mini: was $79, now $71 at Amazon The Elgato Stream Deck Mini has 6 customizable LCD keys that you can map to actions like switching to a new OBS scene, opening chat, adjusting audio and the like. You can even set custom icons for each button thanks to the LCD integration.

Elgato Stream Deck: was $149, now $99 at Corsair Elgato Stream Deck: was $149, now $99 at Corsair The regular Elgato Stream Deck is like the Stream Deck Mini, but with 15 customizable LCD buttons. It's also got a height adjustable stand, which the Stream Deck Mini lacks.

Elgato Stream Deck XL: was $249, now $219 at Best Buy Elgato Stream Deck XL: was $249, now $219 at Best Buy Finally, the Elgato Stream Deck XL has a whopping 32 buttons, which is starting to verge on keyboard territory. Unlike the regular Stream Deck, its stand is not height adjustable. Having 32 buttons might start to work against the convenience of having a few key actions easily and quickly accessible, but the LCD screens help mitigate that concern a little.

All of these Stream Decks work with Elgato's Stream Deck software, which more easily lets you map custom actions and images for each key. While you can technically mimic the function of a Stream Deck using a Raspberry Pi and a touchscreen, or even a USB numpad if you're crafty, little else comes close to the satisfaction and convenience of an official Stream Deck's "keys with screens" combo.

