Custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Listed At European Retailers for up to €2549

Just like their U.S. colleagues across the pond, European retailers are preparing for Nvidia's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 launch on October 12. In fact, it looks like some European stores will carry more custom GeForce RTX 4090 variants than some of their American counterparts as boards from companies like Asus, Gigabyte, Inno3D, , MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac are already listed by retailers in Finland, Germany, and the U.K.

Custom top-of-the-range Ada Lovelace architecture-based graphics boards are not cheap in Europe, to put it mildly. While Nvidia's own GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card carries an MSRP of €1949 in most European countries, boards from partners start at €1999 ($1575) in Finland (opens in new tab) and €2029 ($1953) in Germany (opens in new tab), at least in respective Proshop stores (thanks to VideoCardz for the tip).

When comparing European prices to U.S. prices, one should note that prices in Europe generally include a sale tax / VAT of respective countries (19% in Germany, 24% in Finland), whereas U.S. retailers list prices without taxes. As a result, while at first glance European prices look substantially higher than U.S. prices, they are not that higher. For convenience of our U.S. readers, we subtract the sales tax / VAT and then convert European prices to USD.

The cheapest GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards in Finland are Gigabyte's Windforce GeForce RTX 4090 and Asustek's TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 — they cost €1999 ($1575). Meanwhile, the lowest-priced G102-based boards in Germany are MSI's Gaming Trio GeForce RTX 4090 (€2029, $1665) and MSI's factory-overclocked Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4090 (€2169, $1779). The most expensive one is the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC — it costs €2479 ($2034) in Germany and €2549 ($2007) in Finland.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Among the most interesting custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards listed in Europe, but not in the U.S. are certainly Inno3D's GeForce RTX 4090 iChill X3 with a GPU boost clock of 2580 MHz and a massive triple-fan cooling system that is priced at €2199 ($1732) in Finland. Inno3D also has its GeForce RTX 4090 iChill Frostbite/GeForce RTX 4090 iChill Black with pre-installed waterblock for custom-built liquid cooling systems €2249/€2299 ($1845/$1887) in Germany and €2299/€2399 ($1810/$1890) in Finland.

Meanwhile, Caseking.de (opens in new tab) also lists Zotac's factory-overclocked Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 AMP! Extreme Airo with a 2580 MHz GPU boost clock and a huge triple-fan cooler. This board will be available for €2279 ($1870), but the retailer does not say when it is set to ship.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Speaking of Caseking Group, we should note that its U.K. subsidiary Overclockers.co.uk (opens in new tab) already lists 22 GeForce RTX 4090 models from different vendors and even has two GeForce RTX 4080 cards from KFA2 as well as PNY incoming. Unfortunately, the company does not reveal prices of the upcoming boards.

In general, looks like big European retailers are more or less ready for Nvidia's new product launch on October 12 and those who want to have the best graphics card will be able to get one in less than two weeks.