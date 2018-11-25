Huge Power Supply Deal: EVGA SuperNova 1300W for $80

(Image credit: EVGA)

The power supply is the heart of every computer system no matter if it's an everyday PC or an ultra-high-end one. For a limited time, the EVGA SuperNova 1300 G2 1300W power supply is available at a price that you cannot refuse for a top-of-the-line PC.

The EVGA SuperNova 1300 G2 has gone on sale for $80 at B&H Photo Video after applying the $180.00 coupon and $20 mail-in rebate (it usually runs for $280). Supply is limited, so you better be quick to pull the trigger if the power supply fits your needs.

With an enormous capacity of 1300W, the EVGA SuperNova 1300 G2 can power even the most demanding enthusiast systems. The unit features a 80 Plus Gold rating, which means it's efficient, and a fully modular design that not only helps reduce cable clutter, but also greatly improves airflow.

The power supply comes equipped with a plethora of features to protect your system from harm, such as OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection) and SCP (Short Circuit Protection).

The EVGA SuperNova 1300 G2 1300W is backed by a ten-year warranty complemented by EVGA's excellent customer service. It'll probably be the last power supply you'll ever have to purchase for the rest of your life.

