Alleged Price and TGP of RTX 4070 Revealed by Leak

VideoCardz has published a leaked slide presumably from Nvidia's final presentation of its GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. The slide reveals a final price of the add-in-board as well as some of its specifications. In particular, it says that the product will cost $599 and will have a total graphics power of 200W.

Nvidia is expected to release its GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card in mid-April, but most of its specifications have been known for some time, albeit not from the company itself. The upcoming vanilla version of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 shares the AD104 graphics processor with the RTX 4070 Ti, but has only 5888 CUDA cores operating at 1920 MHz – 2475 MHz. Just like the 'Titanium' version, the GeForce RTX 4070 features a 12GB GDDR6X memory subsystem with a 192-bit interface.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The new graphics card is said to have a total graphics power of 200W, which is significantly lower than the TGP of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (285W) and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (290W). This would enable graphics cards makers to miniaturize cooling systems of the GeForce RTX 4070 and therefore maximize compatibility with more compact computer cases, which will be another reason why this board will likely enter the ranks of one of the best graphics cards available. Idle power and video playback power of the new board will also be lower compared to that of its predecessors, according to the slide.

Despite having a heavily cut-down AD104 GPU, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to produce approximately 29 FP32 TFLOPS of computational power, which is comparable to that of the GeForce RTX 3080. However, the RTX 3080 possesses a 320-bit memory bus and an impressive peak bandwidth of 760 GB/s, which is substantially greater than the 504 GB/s bandwidth provided by AD104's 21 GT/s GDDR6X memory. In fact, even a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has higher memory bandwidth (608 GB/s) than the newcomer. Meanwhile, the new graphics card is supposed to have a large L2 cache, which will likely compensate for a slower memory subsystem.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications (* are unconfirmed) Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070* AD104 5888 (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 250W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4060 Ti* AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W (?) <$500? GeForce RTX 3070 GA104 5888 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 220W $499

Perhaps an interesting wrinkle of the slide is that Nvidia compares its GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card to its previous-generation GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti offerings. With its Ada Lovelace GPUs, Nvidia has been emphasizing that its latest GPUs can rival or surpass higher-class previous-generation offerings at lower price. With its GeForce RTX 4070, it looks like Nvidia is betting on higher-performance and lower power at the same launch price.

In any case, Nvidia has not announced its GeForce RTX 4070 officially and we cannot verify authenticity of the slide. Therefore, take the information with a grain of salt for now.