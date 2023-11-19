The gamer's guide to early Black Friday deals

This year has been a great year for gamers, with AAA titles dropping left and right, our favorite SSDs hitting shockingly low prices (and staying there — for months), and GPUs becoming affordable (ish) for a period following the crypto crash (and then rising in price with the current AI craze).

While it's not absolutely critical that you go out and buy all the consoles, gaming gear, and games you can find for fear that prices will go up (they probably won't — games and gaming gear is always a good go-to Christmas gift), Black Friday... season is a good time to grab that ultra lightweight gaming mouse or that wireless gaming headset you've been eyeing at a decent discount. It's not quite Black Friday yet, but with the way retailers have been pushing it, you probably wouldn't know. The good news is that there are already plenty of great deals on gaming gear, from console bundles and controllers to mechanical keyboards and RGB-infused mouse pads.

Console bundles and DualSense controllers in every color

I'm a PC gamer through and through, but game consoles make a great all-in-one video game gift. Plus, with our top gaming GPU, the RTX 4090, sitting at around $2,000 (and looking like it will probably keep creeping higher), maybe it's a good time to invest in a game console. Flagship consoles don't usually get deep discounts, even during sale season, until the next generation comes out. Instead, manufacturers will try to tempt you by bundling them with games and accessories.

(Image credit: Sony)

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X both launched in 2020, but Sony just revamped the PS5 with a slimmer design last week — so it's not too surprising that we're seeing better bundles with a wider selection of games for the Xbox Series X.

Right now the best console deal we've seen is a two-game bundle for the Xbox Series X over at Walmart for $489 — $10 off the Series X MSRP ($499). The bundle comes with a digital copy of Diablo IV and a physical copy of either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) or Madden NFL 24. If neither of these games interest you, Target is also offering a free $69 (MSRP) game with the purchase of an Xbox Series X console — eligible games include Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If only Diablo IV interests you and you love shopping at Target, Target will also offer the Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle for $449.99, plus a $75 Target gift card, from Nov. 19 through Nov. 25. (No word on how limited this bundle may be, though Target also plans to offer the Xbox Series X alone, with the $75 gift card, for $449.99.)

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Madden 24: now $489 at Walmart (was $629)

Grab Microsoft's flagship Xbox Series X console bundled with not one but two games: a digital copy of Diablo IV and a physical copy of either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Madden 24 for $489.

PlayStation 5 Slim Bundle with Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: now $499 at Best Buy (was $559)

Sony's new slimmer, sexier PlayStation 5 (non-digital edition) comes with 1TB of built-in storage and normally costs $499. The new console is selling for that price bundled with a digital copy of Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Also available at Walmart and Amazon.

You can also pick up the DualSense wireless controller in just about every color from just about every retailer for $49 right now. This is the lowest official price it's been, but don't be too impressed because it's been here a couple times before. That said, this is the lowest price it's been in such a wide variety of colors, so now's your chance if you've been waiting to snag one in Nova Pink or Cosmic Red.

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: now $49 at Amazon (was $69)

The official controller for Sony's PlayStation 5 features haptic and force feedback, a built-in headset jack, and also works with PCs. It's currently on sale for $49 at a number of retailers, including Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and Dell.

PC gaming peripherals

You can infuse new life into your gaming rig without opening it up or spending a ton of money (though if you're pushing the limits of your PC's storage, now is the time to buy that SSD you've been thinking about). Black Friday is usually a pretty good time to grab some new PC peripherals, such as a gaming keyboard, mouse, headset, or even a chair (or a desk).

Here's a quick round-up of gaming peripherals companies that are already offering early Black Friday deals:

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While plenty of gaming peripherals are (and will be) on sale, I wouldn't expect to see anything priced significantly below where it's been on past sale days (e.g. a month ago, on Amazon's second Prime day). But it's a great time to grab older-generation peripherals as brands try to clear the shelves for new products — CES is just a month away, after all.

Logitech's G Pro X Superlight wireless mouse is still one of the top performers in its category, but it's been on sale since Logitech introduced the G Pro X Superlight 2 a couple of months ago. The G Pro X Superlight is practically identical to the newer, more expensive model — it has a slightly older sensor, about 20 hours less battery life, and it charges via micro-USB instead of the now-ubiquitous USB-C. But if you're looking for an ultra-lightweight, stripped down FPS gaming mouse anyway, you may as well pick up the G Pro X Superlight for just $99 at Best Buy (in white) and at Newegg (in black, with promo code BFCYA7492).

Logitech G Pro X Superlight: now $99 at Newegg with promo code (was $159)

Logitech's G Pro X Superlight mouse has been on sale since the G Pro X Superlight 2 dropped, but $99 (using promo code BFCYA7492) is the lowest we've seen it at. This symmetrical, 60g mouse features Logitech's Hero 25K sensor and is rechargeable (with around 70 hours of battery life) via micro-USB.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Razer refreshed its BlackShark V2 Pro headset this year with better battery life and a new, impressive-sounding super wideband mic. But the older model from 2020 was still a great headset, with the same comfortable, lightweight design and 50mm titanium drivers as the refresh. The refresh does offer both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, but not simultaneously (you'll need to switch between the two sources manually).

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: now $99 at Amazon (was $179)

This wireless gaming headset features 50mm dynamic drivers, a comfortable, lightweight design, and a detachable cardioid microphone. It connects via 2.4GHz wireless and offers up to 24 hours of battery life, and it also features a 3.5mm jack for an analog connection.

If you're looking for a comfortable headset, though, HyperX's Cloud III (wired and wireless) is probably the most comfortable headset I've worn all year. HyperX's Black Friday sale is already on, with the wired Cloud III marked down to $89.99 (was $99.99) and the Cloud III Wireless marked down to $129.99 (was $169.99). The promo code HXFLASH knocks an extra 15% off marked prices sitewide, so you can pick up the wired Cloud III for just $76.49 and the Cloud III Wireless for just $110.50.

HyperX Cloud III: now $89 at HyperX (was $99)

The wired version of the Cloud III was already a good deal at $99.99 — refined, premium-looking, and very comfortable. And now it's just $89.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless: now $129 at HyperX (was $169)

HyperX's most recently-released wireless headset looks and feels more premium than its predecessor and is one of the most comfortable headsets we've ever worn. It only offers one form of connectivity — 2.4GHz wireless — but if you're just using it for one device it's a fantastic choice.

All the AAA games except Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Screenshot by Tom's Hardware)

Black Friday sales have already started at both Microsoft's Xbox store and Sony's PlayStation store, with some pretty deep discounts on recent, major titles such as Diablo IV, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as well as Nintendo's store.

If you're not a console player, Black Friday has also started over at Blizzard's Battle.net and the Ubisoft store. And, of course, if you're looking for in-person deals (and some digital), Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. Target has also posted a sneak peek of its actual Black Friday deals, which will be valid from Nov. 19 - 25, and Walmart has listed its upcoming Black Friday deals online, which will go live (online) at on Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are some of the best video game deals that you can buy right now:

(Image credit: Larian)

As for Baldur's Gate 3, which is the best game I've ever played, that does not appear to be on sale (or going on sale) in the near future. But if you're thinking of buying it, know that Larian did just announce a physical deluxe edition, which will come in an exclusive box and include a selection of physical collectibles (including a cloth map, stickers, and the soundtrack), as well as the digital assets from the digital deluxe edition, for $79.99 (a mere $10 over the retail price). The deluxe edition will ship in the first quarter of 2024, so that's probably worth waiting for.



Finally, if you're not sure about spending money just yet, Epic is still giving away free games — this week's titles are Earthlock and Surviving the Aftermath. And you can also grab a free copy of Half-Life on Steam through Nov. 20.