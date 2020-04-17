GDP Win Max 8-Inch Gaming Laptop Claims up to 162 FPS

If you've been on the lookout for an on-the-go handheld gaming laptop, you might be pleased to know that GPD has just launched its Win Max, a tiny notebook that's purpose-built for gaming on its small, 8-inch IPS screen.

Control happens through the built-in gamepad, and it comes with an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU with Gen11 Iris Plus 940 integrated graphics. That's wired to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB SSD.

That might not sound like a lot of oomph for gaming on, but then again, there isn't a lot of pixel-pushing that needs to happen either. The Win Max's display is just 1280 × 800 pixels, half the number of pixels found on Full HD displays.

How Does it Perform?

The following table are benchmarks done on the device by GDP itself. We haven't confirmed them and will have to take them with a grain of salt. That being said, the benchmark results are promising for such a unique, small device.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GamePad Digital) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: GamePad Digital)

GDP said it ran its benchmarks at the "default settings" with room for improved frame rates by lowering graphics settings further.

But Wait, There's More

With the Win Max packing such a tiny screen, you might want to connect it to a gaming monitor or perhaps a TV like a makeshift Nintendo Switch. For that, you'll be pleased to know that the GPD Win Max comes with native Thunderbolt 3 support built-in, which you can use to connect the device to an external graphics card, like the Razer Core X.

(Image credit: GamePad Digital)

Now that the device is listed on GPD's website, we expect it to be available for order anytime now. There is already an "order now" button too, but unfortunately, it appears to be broken at this time, so stay tuned for more.