Get Bendy With $323 Off a Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED Monitor: Real Deals

A recent winner in the Tom's Hardware Innovation Awards (opens in new tab), the Corsair Xeneon Flex bendable OLED gaming monitor has been reduced in price to $1,676 (opens in new tab). A hefty price for gamers to shell out for a monitor, but much better than the original $1,999. For this money, you're getting a 45-inch OLED panel that has the ability to either be a flat screen or transform into a curved screen with an 800R curve. This monitor also comes with all the bells and whistles such as a 240Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and 1,000 nits brightness in HDR mode. See our review of the Corsair Xeneon Flex (opens in new tab) for more information.

If big monitors aren't your thing, then you can consider this fantastic price of $119 for the Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (opens in new tab) gaming monitor with a 24-inch VA screen, 1920 x 1080 resolution, and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. This is one of the best budget gaming monitors (opens in new tab).

Another drop in price for the RX 6950 XT sees this variant from board partner XFX - the Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950 XT Black Gaming drop to $604 (opens in new tab) thanks to a $45 discount code. Still one of the fastest GPUs for gaming from the last generation, the RX 6950 XT can really pump the frames and also has a large 16GB of VRAM to help with requirements from newer games. Use code SSCR2727 at the checkout for the $45 discount.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Xeneon Flex Gaming Monitor: now $1,676 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $1,999)

Corsair's bendable Xeneon Flex gaming monitor (model-45WQHD240) has the unique ability to switch between a flat panel or curved panel form factor, giving you options on how you would like to view your content. With a 45-inch OLED screen, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultra-wide 3440 x 1440 resolution, this monitor is built for high-quality visuals whilst gaming.

(opens in new tab) Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 24-inch FHD Monitor: now $119 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $249)

Our favorite budget monitor to date, this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950 XT Black Gaming GPU: now $604 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $889)

With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock up to 2368MHz, this 6950XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps. Use code SSCR2727 for a $45 discount.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Ultra Resin 3D Printer: now $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon (was $499)

For your resin printing needs look no further than the Anycubic Photon Ultra, this 3D resin printer is faster and quieter than the previous Anycubic Photon, and can help you create resin models and miniatures for your favorite hobbies.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU: now $673 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $698)

One of the flagship AMD processors, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D comes with 16-cores and a massive 128MB L3 Cache of stacked 3D V-Cache SRAM chiplets. One of the fastest CPUs for gaming. Use code DDTGCR2452 for a $25 discount.

