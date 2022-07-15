Get the RTX 3070 Version of Alienware’s X15 Gaming Laptop for $1,499: Real Deals

It's the weekend at last, and there are still some great bargains to be had after the deals-monsoon that is Prime Day. Today we have the Alienware x15 Ryzen Edition with RTX 3070 for $1,499 at Dell. This laptop has plenty of storage with its 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD and packs a punch with the graphics details thanks to its powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070.

Speaking of RTX 3070s - if you're looking for one to pop into your PC, then the mobile version's big brother is on sale in the form of the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC for $549 with code FTSBUAA695 at the checkout at Newegg.

Fancy going crazy on a super large widescreen monitor? The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming DQHD Quantum Mini-LED Monitor has been reduced to $1,599. That's a lot of screen real estate for playing your games.

Keep scrolling for more Friday bargains.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Alienware x15 Ryzen Edition (RTX 3070): was $2,429, now $1,499 at Dell (opens in new tab)

This configuration of Alienware's x15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop features AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSDs.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC: was $599, now $549 with code FTSBUAA695 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This AIB model of the RTX 3070 comes with 5888 CUDA cores with a core clock speed of 1815MHz. The card also features 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit memory bus.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming DQHD Quantum Mini-LED Monitor: was $2,299, now $1,599 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

This giant 49-inch monitor from Samsung has a large Dual-QHD display with an aggressive 1000R curve and a superfast 240Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 1TB: was $209, now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Brio 4K Webcam: was $199, now $141 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This webcam has an impressive 4K resolution for either streaming or Zoom/Teams/Meet meetings. With auto-light adjustment and a noise cancelling microphone and up to 90FPS frame rate, this is a premium webcam product.

Looking for more deals?